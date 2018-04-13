Pochettino on Kyle Walker's return, Danny Rose's injury and 'that' Harry Kane goal

Ahead of Manchester City's visit to Wembley on Saturday, Tottenham's Argentine boss Mauricio Pochettino faced questions from the press.

Spurs are on the back of a 14 game unbeaten run in the Premier League having not tasted defeat since their trip to the Etihad Stadium in December.

However, Pochettino is well aware that his side will be facing a Manchester City side looking to make up for their recent poor form.

Walker's return

Kyle Walker will make his first return to his former club since his £53m move last summer.

Pochettino worked with Walker for three years and has urged the Spurs fans to welcome the 27-year-old back:

"Of course, the fans feel disappointed that he decided to move to City. But at the end that is human nature, that you want, sometimes you need a new challenge, a new experience and new motivation," he said.

Kyle Walker spent eight years at the London side making 183 appearances.

"For me, always Kyle will be a player that did a lot for the club, did a lot for us in three years and of course the club did a lot for him and we did many things for him,"

"He deserves a good reception," Poch stated.

Kane's goal drama

Harry Kane won his appeal to be awarded the second goal in Tottenham's 2-1 win over Stoke.

Pochettino commented on the matter not being a big deal:

"I don’t care who scored the goal, I care about the three points. But that was a club decision to appeal. I wasn’t involved in this decision," he said.

Kane claimed Christian Eriksen's cross-brushed his shoulder to beat a stranded Jack Butland.

The Argentine manager assured the press that there had been no arguments over the decision in the Spurs camp:

"Of course I think and I’m sure that Harry and Christian were agreed to do this,"

"Harry’s a very honest person, he’s not going to lie about this situation. But it’s not a big issue, not a big deal for the team," the 46-year-old claimed.

Rose's latest injury

Having faced some hefty challenges in Spurs' clash against Stoke it was announced that Danny Rose had suffered a minor calf strain ruling him out of Saturday's clash.

However, Pochettino played down the severity of the injury:

"It's a minor injury in his calf, he had a scan yesterday, we think he will be ok for Tuesday," he said.

Rose started the game at left-back against the Potters as the Lilywhite's ran out 2-1 winners.

"We don't believe it's a big issue," Pochettino quickly added. ​