Brighton's Chris Hughton wary of threat Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha poses ahead of M23 derby

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton is acutely aware of the threat Wilfried Zaha poses ahead of Saturday's M23 Derby between the Seagulls and Crystal Palace.

This is the third and by far biggest match of the season between the two bitter rivals and Hughton knows how important keeping Zaha quiet will be in order to emerge with all three points.

Hughton labels Zaha as a "brilliant player"

Zaha is Palace's talisman and has been a key player for the Eagles so far this season. Without the 25-year-old recently, the London-based outfit have not won a Premier League game the Ivory Coast international has missed since September 2016.

Palace have lost all nine league games Zaha has not featured in this season and Hughton said: "He’s a brilliant player and has had a big affect on their season, but that’s the case at every club. They all have their players that can have a big influence, but he’s really developed as a player in the last few seasons.

Seagulls boss warns of just focusing on Zaha

Speaking on Zaha's time at Old Trafford, he commented that he had a period at United which didn’t work out, but that he’s very much on the top of his game now.

He was quick to warn his side not to get caught up in just stopping the Ivorian, saying; ​"You can’t be conscious of just one player as they’ve a very good side with some very good players. "On their day they are a very good side and we’ll have to be mindful of them as a team, not just as individuals, but you have to be conscious of Zaha and the form he’s in."

