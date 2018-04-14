Burton Albion 3-1 Derby County: Miracle survival on as Brewers brush aside flailing Rams

INCIDENTS: Sky Bet Championship match between Burton Albion and Derby County. The game was played at the Pirelli Stadium.

Burton Albion gave themselves a chance of survival on Saturday afternoon as they dismissed of Derby County 3-1 at the Pirelli Stadium for the first home victory since September.

Liam Boyce struck mid-way through the first-half from close range, only minutes before David Nugent equalised with a header. Burton though took a lead into half-time though as Luke Murphy netted a wonderful goal in the 44th minute.

The three points were secured as Lucas Akins tapped home mid-way through the second-half on a wonderful day for the Brewers.

Team News

Nigel Clough made four changes to his injury-hit Burton side. The injured Lloyd Dyer dropped out in place of Luke Murphy. Marvin Sordell and Tom Naylor were also ruled out. Darren Bent was ineligible against his parent club.

Meanwhile, Gary Rowett named an unchanged line-up to the side that suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out.

Boyce livens up quiet encounter

The first sighting of goal took until mid-way through the first-half to come but it was taken advantage of by Burton frontman, Boyce. The Northern-Irishman found space at the far post to tap home Murphy's low cross from close range to notch his second Brewers' goal.

It only took five minutes for the Rams to get level however through Nugent. Tom Lawrence was afforded acres of space on the left-flank and produced a teasing cross towards the forward. It was then an easy task as the 32-year-old nodded low past Stephen Bywater.

Midfielder Tom Huddlestone then had a great chance to take the lead for the visitors but his header from a corner floated marginally over.

Burton snatch the lead just before half-time

Derby stopper Scott Carson had to be at his best to parry away a powerful effort from Joe Sbarra after he combined well with Hope Akpan.

The Brewers were not to be denied as Murphy produced a wonderful solo run to regain the lead for Clough's men. The on-loan Leeds United midfielder danced around a couple of challenges into the penalty area and curled a sumptuous shot into the far corner.

The Brewers, who had not won at home since September, all but secured the three points mid-way through the second half with an Akins strike. Following poor defending from Derby, Akpan fired towards goal, with the shot being parried by Carson. Akins though stabbed home from the rebound.

Derby press in the closing stages

Nugent had the chance to pull one back with 15 minutes left on the clock as he was found by Andreas Weimann in the penalty area. The striker though fired over when unmarked.

They were awarded a route back into the game in the last minute of the 90 as the referee awarded a penalty for a challenge on substitute, Cameron Jerome. Matej Vydra's poor spot-kick though was saved by the legs of Bywater.

With only a few minutes remaining, Burton closed out what was a precious three points. They now move to within five points of survival with three games left to play. Meanwhile, Derby have dropped out of the playoff places altogether.