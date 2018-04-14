Huddersfield handed injury boost ahead of Watford match

Huddersfield Town have received an injury boost ahead of the important game on Saturday at the John Smith Stadium against Watford.

Jonathan Hogg, who had to be subbed off last weekend against Brighton & Hove Albion, after a foul by the Seagulls midfielder Davy Propper for which the player was shown the red card.

The 29 year old left the AMEX Stadium after the 1-1 draw unclear if he would be availalbe or even able to participate against his old club. The midfielder missed training at the start of the week as the injury was assessed, Hogg would have been another major loss for the Yorkshire side in their bid to stay in the Premier League. After treatment over the first few days following the match, the 29 year old responded well meaning the midfielder could re-join his team mates.

Hogg returned to full training on Wednesday and is in full contention for a spot in the 11 man squad to face the Hornets. The Englishman will be looking for the team to replicate the form when the Terriers visited Vicarage Road earlier in the season, with Huddersfield Town coming out as the winners 4-1. One thing that Hogg will not be wanting to remember for that match is his sending off for his second yellow card offence in the match, although this did level the field again as Watford had a player sent off in the first half.

Young Terrier returns to the grass

In addition to the return of Hogg, the training session also saw young goalkeeper Ryan Schofield return to the grass. Schofield who has been out of action since injuring his elbow in training which needed an operation in February. The U21 England International who was in between the sticks as England won the Toulon Tournament also spent the early part of the year on loan with AFC Telford, however this transpired to be only a brief spell and Schofield only made three appearances.

Having both players back in full training means that Head Coach David Wagner only has Danny Williams and Elias Kachunga out for the rest of the season, with Michael Hefele due to return to training this month. This is good news for Wagner with the last few important matches left before the end of the season that will determine if the Terriers stay in the top flight.