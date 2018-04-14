Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Preview: City look to reignite coronation celebrations

Manchester City will once again look to dust themselves off to get their expected Premier League coronation celebrations back on track, but will face another tough test against the in-form Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday night.

Strike while they are on their knees

Though not a lot may have changed for The Citizens at the top of the Premier League since their 4-1 win in the last meeting between the two in December, but it certainly has for Spurs who have hit quite the vein of form since the visit to Eastlands.

Mauricio Pochettino's side haven't tasted defeated since that winter day with a run of 14 games unbeaten, with their recent results all but securing Champions League football next season with ten points separating them and Chelsea in fifth position.

People stood up and paid attention as they put in an impressive 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge, but showed their grit last weekend with goals from Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane giving them the narrow 2-1 win over the relegation threatened Stoke City.

Considering their form, City's lack of confidence, and winning the last two home fixtures against the blue side of Manchester, Spurs fans will be confident of making it 15 matches in a row.

Laying the groundwork for a coronation?

City's current situation is a very rare one for Pep Guardiola, as he will be not only desperate to avoid a fourth consecutive for only the second time in his career but set up a possible coronation depending on results.

It has been a week to forget for fans as their season has pretty much gone off the rails with the pasting at Anfield followed by bitter rivals Manchester United raining on their parade, but looked to spark the ultimate comeback with the second-leg against Liverpool on Tuesday.

Gabriel Jesus' early goal seemed to strike hope into the hearts of fans of the comeback to end all comebacks, but goals from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firimino ended their European escapades once and for all.

Guardiola will know full well that his scarred side will face a tough test at the national stadium, but knowing a win and defeat for United on Sunday will crown them champions will buoy them enough to get themselves back on track.

Team news

The big miss for Spurs will be the absence of full-back Danny Rose, with the Englishman expected to be out short-term with a calf injury.

Young midfielder Harry Winks is in Qatar receiving consultation on a ankle injury, while Kyle Walker-Peters also misses out.

Guardiola will go to the capital without top scorer Sergio Agüero through a knee injury, along with Fernandinho and John Stones who are out through suspension and injury repsectively.

Tottenham Hotspur will host Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, April 14 with kick-off at 7:45pm GMT.