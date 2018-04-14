Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion Preview: Red Devils looking to keep momentum going against lowly Baggies

After overcoming Manchester City in a pulsating derby last weekend, Manchester United's next task is to host bottom of the table West Bromwich Albion on Sunday afternoon at Old Trafford in the Premier League looking to all but confirm a top four spot.

United looking to build on huge derby win last weekend

The confidence within the United squad must be at an all time high coming into this game after they came from behind at the Etihad Stadium last weekend to win the derby 3-2.

Two goals from Paul Pogba and a goal from Chris Smalling saw United overturn a 2-0 score line at half-time and due to that win, United are now a couple of wins away from confirming UEFA Champions League football next season.

A win this weekend would mean that United would make it six wins in a row which is a crucial run to go on in such a key part of the season.

On the other hand, confidence is at an all-time low in the Baggies camp as they come into this game bottom of the table, 10 points from safety, with only five games to play.

Baggies need an uplift in results to remain in the Premier League

The problem that the Baggies have had is that they have only won three league games all season and they come into this game having taking only one point from their last nine games.

That poor run of form saw Alan Pardew lose his job as manager with Darren Moore taking over last weekend and it seemed to have an affect as the team played much better in their 1-1 draw at home to Swansea City.

The Baggies though need more than draws to get out of the desperate predicament that they are currently in and they know a couple more defeats will see them relegated to the Championship.

United overcame the Baggies at the Hawthorns earlier in the season

The reverse fixture between the sides in December saw United defeat the Baggies 2-1 at the Hawthorns.

Romelu Lukaku and Jesse Lingard got the goals for United that day with Gareth Barry pulling a goal back late on for the Baggies

Team News

Manchester United

The positive news is that Sergio Romero is the only first team player that is on the sidelines due to an injury he picked up on international duty.

That means that Phil Jones, Daley Blind and Marouane Fellaini are fit for the game but Mourinho is likely to not change to much to his starting lineup after his side's win in the Manchester derby last weekend.

West Brom

The Baggies though as still without midfielders Barry and James Morrison due to injury.

The good news though is that Daniel Sturridge, Sam Field and Nacer Chadli have all trained this week and Moore has confirmed that the trio could be part of the travelling squad to Manchester.

The referee for the game at Old Trafford is Paul Tierney.