West Ham on high alert for Chelsea's Danny Drinkwater

West Ham are on alert for ​Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater, ​​with the midfielder set for a summer exit having been left frustrated at the London club.

As per The Telegraph, the former-Leicester ​​player will consider his future at Chelsea after a poor first season with Antonio Conte's side. Struggling to establish himself as a regular in the midfield, Drinkwater has made just five Premier League ​starts since his £35million move. West Ham are one of a number of clubs believed to be showing interest in acquiring his services.

West Ham eager to snap up Drinkwater in the summer

The Hammers have made no secret of their desire to bring in a central midfielder, having tried to secure a player during the January window. With increasing injury troubles, Drinkwater certainly fits the bill for David Moyes' side.

The 28-year-old could well be in favour of a move too, with the ability to retain his current house rather than move again. Yet, Chelsea are believed to be looking for a high fee for the midfielder despite his lack of game time.

Drinkwater was part of the Leicester City squad that won the league title in 2015/16. forming a strong partnership with N'Golo Kante at the base of the midfield. With a good eye for a pass, the Englishman would fit seamlessly into a combative West Ham midfield, able to contribute via important tackles and interceptions while offering a superior creative spark than the club's current options.

Where would Drinkwater fit within the West Ham side?

The Chelsea man would fit straight into the Hammers first-team, should they remain in the top flight for next season. Alongside Noble and Kouyate, Drinkwater would round off a well orientated trio of talents for the London club, able to ofer defensive cover while galloping forward in support of the attack.

Should West Ham avoid relegation, they'll fancy their chances of wrapping up a deal for Danny Drinkwater this summer. Of course, it also requires some financial support from the board of directors - something not often associated with The Hammers.