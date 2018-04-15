Newcastle United 2-1 Arsenal: Magpies comeback comdemns Gunners to yet another away league loss

Arsenal's wait for a single away point in the Premier League in 2018 goes on as Newcastle United came from behind to defeat the Gunners 2-1 at St James' Park to all but secure their safety in the Premier League.

It did look promising for the Gunners at one stage after Alexandre Lacazette gave Arsène Wenger's men the lead in the 14th minute with a good finish at the end of a well-worked move.

The Gunners though always seem to shoot themselves in the foot and that is exactly what they did in the 29th minute as Ayoze Perez finished off a cross at the near post after getting away from his marker to level proceedings for the home side.

The second half was a much tighter affair but it was the Magpies who got the winner in the 68th minute when Matt Ricthie calmly slotted home from close range to seal all three points for Rafael Benítez's men.

Newcastle unchanged as Wenger handed a league debut to Willock

As was expected, Benítez named an unchanged side for the game after his side's 2-1 victory away to Leicester City last weekend.

On the other hand, Arsène Wenger made six changes to his side after their game in Russia in midweek, with youngster Joe Willock given his first Premier League start having only been named on the substitutes bench once this season in the league.

Slow start to the game lit up with a fantastic Arsenal goal

In terms of the game itself, it began at a slow pace as both teams wanted to see how each other were going to approach the game and that caused the Magpies a problem as the Gunners took the lead with their first real attack of the game.

The goal was created by a fantastic long ball from Shkodran Mustafi, which found Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who in turn played a great cross into the path of Lacazette, who volleyed home from close range with his right foot to give the visitors the lead.

After taking the lead, the visitors took control of the game for the next ten minutes or so and they almost got a second goal when a good passing move ended with Alex Iwobi forcing a good save from Martin Dúbravka.

Perez levelled proceedings for the Magpies before the half-hour mark

Given Arsenal's dominance of the game it needed someone from the hosts to step up and that is exactly what Jonjo Shelvey did as a great long pass from the midfielder found Dwight Gayle, who laid the ball off to DeAndre Yedlin, whose cross was swept into the back of the net by Perez, who made a great run to the near post to level proceedings just before the half hour mark.

After the equaliser the game became very even as both sides had spells of possession but Arsenal could have retaken the lead just before half-time when Callum Chambers put a shot wide from close range after Mustafi had headed the ball into his path from a great cross from Granit Xhaka.

Not long after that chance, the half-time whistle went with the scoreline level with both sides feeling they could go onto win the game in the second half.

Gunners dominate possession in second half but went behind to a Ritchie goal

The second half began with the Gunners having all of the posession without creating any real chances as they lacked the cutting edge and out of nowhere, the home side took the lead in the 68th minute.

Ritchie was the man to put the Magpies into the lead after a good header from second half substitute Islam Slimani saw Ritchie one on one with Peter Cech, and the winger confidently slotted the ball into the back of the net with his weak right foot.

It was almost 3-1 a few minutes later when Kenedy was played through on goal by a great pass from Slimani but via a deflection from Mustafi, Kenedy'shot came back off the bar with Cech beaten.

Arsenal lacked ideas towards the end and failed to get an equaliser

That really was the last big chance of the game as the Magpies decided to sit back and defend the lead that Ricthie gave them and they did it quite easily as the Gunners lacked ideas up front in the final few minutes on how they could break the hosts down.

Therefore, the game ended in yet another away loss for the Gunners, who have yet to even take a point away from home in the league in 2018, while the win all but means that Newcastle are safe from relegation this season.