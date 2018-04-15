"I liked it!" states Klopp as he praises Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's display against Bournemouth

Jurgen Klopp singled out Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for praise after watching his Liverpool side cruise to victory over Bournemouth.

The Reds found things to be fairly comfortable against the mid-table Cherries, a first half goal from Sadio Mane added to by Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in the second half.

Whilst the goal scorer's picked up most of the headlines, there were assists for both Alexander-Arnold and Oxlade-Chamberlain, who both seem to have nailed down spots in the starting XI for the time being.

"I think we've all seen him grow," Klopp said of right-back Alexander-Arnold.

"You see the games and the performances. When the season started, because Clyney was injured he was one of two options we have,

"He played one game, had a rest, played another game and had a rest and stuff like that, now he had to deliver and he's delivering.

"The problem with being so good at that young age is that your career is so long and you have to keep improving, it was an outstanding cross for the Salah goal."

Going on to speak about Oxlade-Chamberlain without being asked, Klopp had high praise for the midfielder.

"Oxlade-Chamberlain was outstanding as well, that was a midfielder today," said Klopp.

"Quick, good decisions, good technique, good defending, I liked it!"

No let-up for Liverpool

Coming off the back of an impressive midweek win against Manchester City in the Champions League, you'd have forgiven Liverpool for being a little lax coming down from cloud nine.

It was then, to their credit, that they were quite the opposite, tearing Bournemouth apart from the beginning in an impressive performance.

"It was only 1-0 at half time but we created lots of good chances, made good situations and again we looked mature, fluid and flexible," said Klopp.

"That's what you need in a game like this against a side that wants to counter-attack.

"The counter pressing was outstanding!"

Defensive improvements noted

It's an eighth clean sheet in twelve for a Liverpool side that are now back into third in the league with four games remaining.

"The development as a side is really good," noted Klopp.

"To be honest it's been a difficult season so far, it's not like it's easy and everything is fine. We have to work hard for all this stuff, it's good today. Now we have a full week to recover, it feels like a summer break!

"To be successful we always knew you need a good defence, but you defend as a team, it's not only the last line, not only Loris [Karius]. All together, it gives the boys confidence and helps massively."