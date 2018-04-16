Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Seagulls and Spurs clash in the Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion entertain Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Tuesday night at The Amex.

The Seagulls will be looking for a win to help secure their top-flight safety after losing to arch-rivals Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Tottenham will be looking to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat to newly crowned champions Manchester City on Saturday.

Team News

Brighton will be without Davy Propper who is serving the second game of his three-match ban after being sent off in the home draw to Huddersfield Town. This means that Beram Kayal should once again partner Dale Stephens.

Kayal played very well in the Palace game and Brighton fans will be looking for a similar performance from the Israeli.

The only change from Saturday's could see manager Chris Hughton put either Solly March or Anthony Knockaert on the wing for Jurgen Locadia after both played well after coming on as second-half substitutes.

Tottenham have no fresh injury concerns going into the game with only three absentees still. Harry Winks is out with an ankle injury. While full-backs Danny Rose and Kyle Walker-Peters are sidelined with calf and hamstring problems.

There are rumours that Toby Alderweireld may be the only change for Davidson Sanchez with the former being omitted from the squad.

A win could be key for both sides

Both sides will be looking for the three points to help them massively. A win for Brighton could pretty much guide them to safety and secure their Premier League status for next season.

A win for Spurs could also be huge in securing their top four place after London rivals Chelsea closed the gap to them to just seven points.

This will make for a hugely entertaining game with a potential sell-out crowd and the Sky cameras down to broadcast the game.

Could history repeat itself

The last time a side from North London ventured down to The Amex, Brighton were victorious - picking up a fantastic win against Arsenal.

Despite Arsenal not being in the greatest form when they came down they were still the favourites to win the game.

However, Brighton put in a superb performance to beat them 2-1 and many fans will be hoping for a repeat of this tomorrow night.

As like Arsenal, Tottenham are coming into the game having lost and being the overwhelming favourites to win the game, but this may well play into the hands of Brighton.

The Amex is a bit of a fortress

Brighton have made The Amex a fortress this season.

Only four teams have won games at The Amex and three of these sides are in the top five.

This shows how much of a boost Brighton get from playing at home with 30,000 plus supporters cheering them on and they will most certainly need it tomorrow night when they face Spurs.