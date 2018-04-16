Marcel Brands confirms Everton interest but says it would be 'hard to leave' PSV

Marcel Brands has admitted there is interest from Everton for him but that it would be difficult for him to leave PSV Eindhoven.

The current PSV technical director was speaking after his side claimed the Eredivisie title following a decisive 3-0 win at home to Ajax to secure the club’s 24th Dutch title.

Brands admitted work has already started for next season and that it would be ‘hard to leave this beautiful place,’ but that there is interest from Everton for him.

Speaking to Fox Sports after the win, Brands said: “We are busy preparing for next season. We started doing so at the winter break.

“Now it’s time to relax and celebrate.”

“I have a contract at PSV,” the 56-year-old added. "There is interest but is it hard to leave this beautiful place.”

Last week, PSV Chief Toon Gerbrands confirmed that his technical director had spoken to Everton about a possible switch.

The 56-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Everton since December with it being confirmed that the Blues have made a total of three approaches in the last year for his services.

Everton are prepared for another summer shake-up and want Brands to be the man leading the charge as majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri looks to get his project back on track following a disastrous campaign this season.

Up in the air

Over the past two years, there has been a distinct lack of structure at Everton.

During Ronald Koeman’s first summer and January transfer windows, the former Blues boss admitted frustrations in targets being identified and getting signings completed.

Those frustrations looked to be rectified with last summers window, with the Blues making more than ten first-team signings and plenty of other buys that were labelled ‘for the future.’

Many believe that responsibility fell and falls to Director of Football Steve Walsh but Koeman did not place the blame at the feet of anyone - merely making a number of shots across the bow at the Everton board.

Should Brands join Project Everton, Walsh will either leave the club or be scuttled into a head of domestic scouting role, which is seen as his forte.

The belief is that Walsh would leave the club rather than be ‘reassigned’ but with Brands’ future still up in the air, so is his.