Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur pre-match analysis: Can Kane get back on track?

Brighton and Hove Albion welcome Tottenham to the Amex Stadium on Tuesday night. Both sides will be looking to get back to winning ways after they both lost over the weekend.

Brighton fell to a 3-2 defeat against rivals Crystal Palace whilst, Spurs' 14 home game unbeaten run came to an end against newly crowned Premier League champions Manchester City, who came away from Wembley with a 3-1 win.

The reverse fixture ended in a 2-0 win for Spurs, with Serge Aurier grabbing his first Spurs goal and another for the Korean sensation Heung Min-Son.

Kane needs to start scoring again

Harry Kane found chances at a premium on Saturday night but was still able to set up teammate Christian Eriksen to halve the deficit before half-time.

Kane will hope that he will be able to take centre stage at the Amex as Brighton are the only Premier League clubs he is yet to score against in the league.

He did, however, find the net against the Seagulls in a 2014 League Cup tie.

Son and Lucas could feature in a new look front line

Both Heung Min-Son and Lucas Moura, started on the bench against Manchester City but made a difference when they came onto the field.

Lucas added that injection of pace that was very much needed in that team.

After seeing his team's unbeaten run come to an end on Saturday, Mauricio Pochettino could mix up the three in behind Kane to get back to winning ways.

Son has had another fantastic season in a Tottenham shirt but has not scored since the 11th March, when he was at the double against Bournemouth.

It will be interesting to see if Dele Alli will the player to make way for Lucas.

A rotated side will be expected

Pochettino will have one eye on the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday when picking his side for the Brighton fixture.

The usual rotation of full-backs is to be expected but will Pochettino do similar changes like he would for a lesser game in the FA Cup or League Cup.

The likes of Moussa Sissoko and maybe Juan Foyth may be brought in to give the likes of Jan Vertonghen and Moussa Dembele a rest ahead of such a vital game.

The surprising rotation might come in net, as Hugo Lloris may be given a rest, especially because of his recent form. It will be up for debate who could replace the Frenchman.

Michel Vorm has been Lloris' deputy in cup competitions this season, so he is the likely choice but with the Dutchman's future in the air, Paulo Gazzaniga may be given the nod. The Argentine has only featured once this season but that game was against Crystal Palace at Wembley, where he put in a man of the match performance and kept a clean sheet.

We talk about Kane wanting to get firing again, but he may as well be rested. It will be interesting to see if Pochettino wants to give youngster Kaziah Sterling, who has netted 12 times in 28 appearances for Spurs U23s this season, which is a decent return.

Pochettino may go for experience in Fernando Llorente but will be worried that he has only netted once in 14 Premier League appearances so far this season.

Glenn Murray will look to be the English top dog

Harry Kane may be getting all the limelight this season but Glenn Murray has staked his claim for a spot in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad.

The 34-year-old has netted 12 times this season for Brighton. He will be looking to take the spotlight from Kane, that is if he starts.

Murray is enjoying his best goalscoring season and will be hoping he can get the service from Antony Knockaert and Jose Izquierdo who have eight goals and four assists between them this season.