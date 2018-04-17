Jonas Lössl reflects on an 'amazing day' and the win over Watford

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lössl has spoken to the media after the vital home win against Watford at the John Smith Stadium and reflected on an 'amazing day' with the home fans.

The Terriers who were deep in a relegation battle prior to the injury-time winner scored by Tom Ince were boosted by three points and move to seven points clear of the drop zone.

Huddersfield are not mathematically safe yet, especially with teams around them having games in hand, however, they moved one step closer with the victory over Watford.

When asked about the victory the Dane said: "It was fantastic, the first time this season where we've had a goal like that, so it's massive, it is a huge win and we'll celebrate it."

"I thought we played a good game all over, we followed our tactics, I saw that the goal was our first shot on target. However to me, it didn't feel like that, I had a feeling all the way through the match that we were on top."

Embed from Getty Images

"What an amazing day"

The 29-year-old ran the length of the pitch to join in the celebrations at the end when Ince tapped home.

In scenes reminiscent of Danny Ward's sprint at the play-off semi-final, and the "player pile" at the end of the playoff final, most of the team, the manager and substitutes jumped on the goal scorer as the ground erupted in a wall of noise.

"In the end, I think we played really well and it was a relief in the end to get the win, what an amazing day - it was a real team effort," the 'keeper said.

"To get a goal in the end like we did, it's just a huge relief in what was a very good performance by us, I think we dominated in a lot of the game.

"I was there celebrating when the goal went in - I felt a bit busted after running up there, but I was there celebrating with everyone."

With the seven-point gap, several of the pundits who had previously suggested the Terriers would be relegated back to the Sky Bet Championship are now starting to believe that Huddersfield may just do enough to stay in the top flight.

The win over Watford puts Huddersfield Town in a very good position, however, their final four games are not going to be easy.