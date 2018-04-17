David Wagner defends Tom Ince's goal tally following Watford winner

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner has defended Tom Ince's goal tally after the 26-year-old scored only his second Premier League goal for the Terriers since joining.

However, his injury-time winner against Watford could well be the most important goal to date.

The versatile forward did not make the starting line-up against the Hornets but was in the squad as a substitute.

Ince responded to the decision to drop him from the starting line up, by being in the right place to intercept the deft touch and cross from Mathias Jørgensen to score his second goal for Huddersfield.

Signed in the summer for an undisclosed fee, said to be in the region of £7.5m, and many have suggested they have not received value for money from Ince.

The German head coach, however, disagrees with those assessments.

Wagner said: "How many goals do you expect from a player you paid this figure for? I disagree. I think if you like to buy goals (that) is nothing."

He added: "You will not get goals for (that) in this market. If you like to buy goals then you can maybe pay £40-50million, then you will have goals and hopefully, you will have more than five."

Wonderful, important goal

Huddersfield Town budget for players is nowhere near that figure, having one of the lowest budgets in the Premier League, if not the lowest, the Terriers have to find other ways.

This is what they have tried to do ever since Wagner arrived at the Yorkshire club, knowing they cannot compete budget wise the club has found other solutions.

The German then went on to insist that Ince has played a key role this season. He said: "I’m very pleased for him, but maybe I would disagree that he’s had a difficult season.

"What is a difficult season? I think he’s helped the team massively, first of all as an individual defensively and he’s had his moments offensively as well."

Wagner went on to add: “He was maybe a little unlucky.

"He’s hit the post, the bar at the beginning of the season and waited a long time for his first (league) goal and today he scored a wonderful and important second one."

Huddersfield can edge another step that that magic safety mark at their next game out, which sees the Terriers welcome Everton to the John Smith Stadium at the end of the month.