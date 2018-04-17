Damallsvenskan week 1 review: Hammarby top after first round of fixtures

Växjö were the only team yet to get on the scoresheet this season after a trip to champions Linköping with fellow promoted side, Kalmar falling by a goal in Piteå.

Elsewhere Kristianstad and Rosengård both dropped points at home to Vittsjö and Göteborg with respective draws as Eskilstuna slipped up against Djurgården.

Last season’s two promoted teams playing out the highest scoring match of the weekend with Hammarby the victors over LB07 after 90 minutes.

In a match of few chances for either, Therese Ivarsson claimed the first goal of the new season when she nipped ahead of Shannon Lynn to flick Ogonna Chukwudi knock-on into the open net.

Still a relatively dour match after the half, the moment of the game came immediately after the break when winter signing, Michelle De Jongh picked out the top left corner from 22-yards.

The hosts took the lead at their new home just before the half-hour mark when Frida Sjöberg poked the ball home after Julia Zigiott's free-kick had crashed against the bar and left Emma Lind on the deck.

Miss control from Elin Björklund gave Emma Jansson a second chance at picking up the long ball over the top, her first touch enough to send Björklund backwards, her second enough to slip the ball inside of Lind’s near post.

Only down by two goals for five minutes, LB07 responded swiftly and found their first of the season when Rakel Hönnudóttir rose well to power a header over Emma Holmgren at Sofia Wännerdahl’s corner. Bajen’s lead dissipating minutes later when Amanda Kander's cross-cum-shot drifted goalwards, dropping under the bar for unexpected parity before the hour.

Knocking on the door, Hammarby found their third of the match ten minutes from time when American Kelly Conheeney nodded Sjöberg’s cross into the unguarded net. The match put to bed in stoppage time by Zigiotti when the young attacker finished from close range, sending Sjöberg’s recycled ball home.

Sheila van den Bulk’s brace was enough for the Stockholm side as they played out a game of few chances against Eskilstuna.

The hosts drew first blood ten minutes before the break when van den Bulk slotted her spot kick just inside of Emelie Lundberg’s righthand post before she doubled the lead ten minutes after the break. Arriving into the box unmarked, the Dutchwoman connected well to send Malin Diaz’ cut-back into the bottom corner leaving the visitors little room for a comeback.

Consistent striker last season, Mimmi Larsson found herself in the right place at the right time to knock the ball past Guðbjörg Gunnarsdóttir at a scrappy corner in the last knockings. With little time to build on, United failed to find a crucial equaliser and DIF ran-out deserved winners.

Looking for a strong start at home, the Norrbotten team welcomed league newcomers Kalmar to the LF Arena. An early determined strike from Shade Pratt put the hosts on the backfoot as they struggled to deal with the 25-year-old orchestrator. The equaliser came from Andrea Norheim late in the first half when the young Norwegian was picked out by Madelen Janogy after she had seen her initial shot blocked by Tove Enblom. A foul on Norheim early in the second half handed Piteå their equaliser when June Pedersen calmly converted from the spot, hammering the ball down the centre of the goal, the penalty enough for all three points.

With her first Damallsvenskan goal, Natasha Dowie wrapped up all three points for the hosts when they sparred with Elitettan champions, Växjö.

Marija Banušić’s flicked pass just before the half hour set up the Englishwoman, a deft turn in the area to get away from Nellie Karlsson followed before the attacker lashed the ball to the far corner leaving Katie Fraine grasping at the air.

A tight match throughout, the hosts struggled to mount any truly promising attacks as the Småland team dug in, unable to find their own goal, they were the only team who failed to score over the opening weekend.

The dominant side in the match from the off, poor finishing left the hosts undone as they failed to convent any of their early chances. Even gifted a chance to take the lead in the second half when Fiona Brown was felled in the area, Anja Mittag could only send her penalty over the bar.

A sterling solo goal from Christen Press gave KG the edge fifteen minutes from time either side of noteworthy saves from Loes Geurts before a deflected effort from Brown at the death restored parity.

Pushing for a stoppage time winner, Rosengård couldn’t find a last gasp winner and drop their first points of the season as Göteborg are forced to go another season without a win at the Malmö IP.