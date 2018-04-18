Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur players ratings: Seagulls battle for vital point

Brighton and Hove Albion picked up a huge point as they drew 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur at The Amex on Tuesday evening.

Spurs took the lead in the 47th minute through Harry Kane after some brilliant wing work from Heung-Min Son.

The Seagulls then equalised in the 52nd minute when Jose Izquierdo was brought down in the box and referee Kevin Friend pointed to the penalty spot.

Pascal Gross stepped up and slotted away the resulting spot kick to level proceedings.

Despite a number of efforts at either end, neither side was able to find a winning goal and the spoils were shared.

Defensive Foundations

Matthew Ryan - 8

Made a great save to deny Heung-Min Son on the stroke on half time. Made another good save to deny Eric Lamela in the second half and keep the Seagulls in the game.

Bruno - 7

A great comeback into the side and the captain certainly showed why he's back in as he battled well with Son throughout the game.

Lewis Dunk 7

The centre-half was booked in the 10th minute for chopping down Lucas Moura but remained careful throughout the game. He also threw himself in front of a hell of a lot of shots in an effort to secure a battling point.

Shane Duffy - 7

Did a great job aerially against Kane and also marshalled him well. All in all a good rebound performance from the centre-half after a rocky few weeks.

Gaetan Bong - 7

Had a good effort in the 24th minute from outside the box which was comfortable for Hugo Lloris. Like his fellow defenders, he also battled well against Moura throughout.

Midfield battle

Anthony Knockaert - 7

The French winger looked back to his dazzling best at times with his 50-yard run and resulting cut inside, deflected effort was well saved by Lloris.

Dale Stephens - 7

Did a great job in the midfield with partner Beram Kayal, he made some great tackles and interceptions throughout the game.

Beram Kayal- 9

Made two superb blocks to close down a dangerous free-kick and the resulting follow-up. He constantly harassed the Tottenham players and got stuck in throughout the game, setting an example for his teammates.

Jose Izquierdo - 7

Great play to draw the foul and win the penalty. Also, worked tirelessly throughout the game causing Serge Aurier problems throughout the game. He was replaced in the 77th minute by Solly March.

Pascal Gross - 8

Great penalty to make the game one-all. He also worked tirelessly to close down and made some great passes. He also remained calm to slot away the penalty in a huge moment on the night.

Tireless Murray

Glenn Murray - 7

Great performance from the striker he chased down everything and made some great defensive effort tackles. He was replaced by Leonardo Ulloa in the 73rd minute.

Substitutes:

Leonardo Ulloa - N/A

The forward replaced Murray in the 73rd minute. He didn't really have an awful lot of time to do anything.

Solly March - N/A

Came on in the 77th minute for Izquierdo. He didn't really have an awful lot of time to do anything.