Huddersfield Town announce 4-year deal with kit supplier Umbro

Huddersfield Town have teamed up with Umbro - signing a four-year deal with the kit supplier.

The deal, which begins in the 2018/2019 season, will run through to the 2020/2021 season.

It is not the first time that the two have been in partnership, Umbro and the Terriers have worked together before, most recently in the 2011/2012 & 2012/2013 seasons.

This is another big move by the Yorkshire club, who will hope to be seeing the first new kits in the summer as Premier League kits.

Still not mathematically safe, Huddersfield and Umbro will both be hoping for top-flight football for at least another season.

Umbro being a global football brand also means that the capacity is much larger than it was with PUMA.

Umbro, who are based in Manchester, will supply the bespoke kit, replicas and training wear during the deal. The brand also currently supply the kits for other Premier League clubs and clubs around the world including Bournemouth, Everton and West Ham.

Michail Scholz, General Manager of the GLD Group, spoke of the deal: "We’re delighted that Huddersfield Town will be wearing the famous double-diamond again from the start of next season.

“They’re an exciting club and there has been recent history between our brand and the Club, during some successful years, and we hope that we can again create more memories for the fans on and off the field."

He added: “I’m sure the passionate fans will love the bespoke kits we’ve created in partnership with the Club, and we’re all looking forward to seeing them being worn by fans and players in the coming months"

Delighted

Huddersfield Town Commercial Director Sean Jarvis was delighted with the deal and believes that the fans will enjoy the unique designs of the home and alternative kits in the upcoming season.

No official design has yet been released but has already been agreed and social media has already been rife with speculation.

Jarvis said: “I am delighted that we will be working together over the next four years as I believe Umbro are the perfect fit to support our growth as a Club.

“The partnership has already developed and grown through a design process which has seen us finalise what we feel will be very popular home and alternative kits, accompanied by a high-quality range of training and leisurewear."

The commercial director added: "We know that the quality and look of the kits are important to our fans and that has been at the forefront of our decision making.”

The new deal for four years will also provide more access to more other markets, the strength of the Umbro brand is known throughout the world extending the reach of Huddersfield Town.