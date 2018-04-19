Sam Allardyce says he is not considering his Everton future following survey debacle

Sam Allardyce says that the survey questioning his future issued by an Everton fan panel to a section of supporters has not made him consider his role at the club.

Among a litany of other topics, a section of Blues fans were asked to rate Allardyce and his coaching staff with a score out of 10 - causing anger from certain sections of the footballing world.

“It hasn’t made any difference for me considering my position at the football club,” the Everton boss said during his pre-match press conference.

“Until somebody rings me up and says ‘Sam, you’re not wanted anymore’ then I’ll hold my hands up and say ‘fine, if that’s how you feel’ but I’d be extremely disappointed if that was the case.”

He clarified: ”In fact, I’d be much more disappointed than extremely.”

There is a belief that despite this, Allardyce will still be let go in the summer and replaced by a ‘younger, more dynamic’ coach that can reset the troubled Everton project.

Shakhtar Donetsk boss Paulo Fonseca is the overwhelming favourite for the role, followed by former Everton target Marco Silva.

Apology Issued

Before beginning his weekly pre-match press conference, the current Blues boss said he would not be answering any questions about the survey but instead get his thoughts out before that.

“The director of marketing and communications has clearly slipped up,” Allardyce said.

"I think from my point of view it was a big mistake, I think it's allowed you (the media) to write some beautiful headlines on that situation.”

The 63-year-old continued: "Our department has not been asked what we think of this survey, even though I believe the survey has been recently passed out before.

"But the actual question was what do you think of the manager, the players and the staff - and obviously our director of marketing is clearly not a great understander of football and how football works.

"He must have thought it was the right thing to do but clearly everybody else hasn't and certainly my department and even the chairman I spoke to last night."

Allardyce also revealed that he was given an apology by chairman Bill Kenwright during that conversation but had did not say if he had received one from majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.