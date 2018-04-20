Brentford vs Queens Park Rangers Preview: Bees looking to build on last minute draw with Fulham

Brentford will hope they can take confidence from scoring a last-minute equaliser last week, into another West London Derby against Queens Park Rangers.

The two sides played out a very entertaining 2-2 draw in November at Loftus Road. The Hoops in that game scored two last minute goals in that game to get the draw.

This game potentially promises drama but Ian Holloway's side, currently lingering in mid-table, will be walking wounded with a number of first-team players sidelined through injury and suspension.

Play-offs are still in sight

Brentford are clinging onto hopes of a Championship play-off spot by the skin of their teeth.

The Bees currently sit in 10th in the table but are only three points off of sixth-placed Millwall who face a tricky fixture against Brentford's West London rivals Fulham.

Brentford have a run in against to relegation-threatened sides so they could get a maximum of nine points from nine if they play at their potential level.

Boss Dean Smith, had this to say on his side's run-in with Brentford's official club site.

Smith said: "It has been like cup football for us the last four or five games. If we hadn’t won any of them then we wouldn’t be in the Play-Off picture.

"We are still hanging onto coat-tails."

He added: "There was pressure on last week to get something out of the game against Fulham.

"The players know how to cope with pressure and have dealt with it really well so far."

Can QPR finally beat Brentford?

After a disappointing result last weekend against Preston North End, QPR will be hoping they can bounce back and finally claim a victory against their West London Rivals.

The Hoops have only won once against Brentford in their last eight meetings which for any rivalry is not good enough.

Boss Ian Holloway will hope the fightback his side showed in the reverse fixture, will give them the confidence to go one better at Griffin Park.

Holloway had this to say on the rivalry: "It's about time we beat Brentford."

The former Crystal Palace and Blackpool boss added: “If they are good enough to do it then well done to them, but let’s try and make it a local derby that we can remember for a long time."

Team News

Brentford defender Andreas Bjelland is expected to be fit after a potential Achilles problem forced him off during last Saturday's late draw at Craven Cottage

Midfielder Alan Judge is a doubt with a hamstring injury whilst defender Rico Henry remains sidelined with a knee issue.

Alex Baptiste and Jack Robinson are doubts for Holloway's QPR, whilst defender Nedum Onuoha is sidelined through suspension.

Grant Hall and Joel Lynch are ruled out with their respective knee and hamstring issues, whilst David Wheeler is still a long-term absentee with his ankle.