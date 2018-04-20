Millwall vs Fulham Preview: Fulham look to put pressure on second-placed Cardiff

Fulham will look to bounce back into the automatic promotion spot on Saturday when they travel to this season's surprise package Millwall.

Fulham required an Oliver Norwood penalty to see off Millwall in November at Craven Cottage.

However, the high-flying Lions will come into the game full of confidence as they are on a run of 17 games unbeaten in the Championship.

Neil Harris' side currently occupy the last play-off spot but, as ever, it's a tight battle and will need every point possible to maintain a grip on that elusive position.

Fulham look to bounce back after Derby disappointment

Fulham will hope that they can shake off the disappointment in conceding a last-minute equaliser against Brentford by quashing a resilient Millwall at the Den.

The Cottagers will be hoping, Championship Player of the Year, Ryan Sessegnon can help fire them to glory but the also have Serbian international Aleksandar Mitrovic to look to for goals.

The on-loan frontman has netted 12 times in his last 12 matches which is an impressive record in such a competitive league.

Boss Slavisa Jokanovic had this to say on the opposition in his pre-match press conference to Fulham's official website.

Jokanovic said: "They have a very good football style, we have our football style, too.

"They are successful, we are successful, too. They must be confident, and we are confident, too."

The Lions look to consolidate a play-off place

Millwall have been this season's surprise package and are currently sat in 6th place in the table - closely followed by a group headed by Derby County.

The credit really has to go to boss Neil Harris who has managed to get his ragtag bunch of players in great form and, in turn, had them play some excellent football this campaign.

The Lions have a really tricky end of season run-in because after tomorrow they have a trip to Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough before an end of season clash with Aston Villa at the Den.

Harris had this to say to say in his pre-match press conference to Millwall's official site.

Harris said: “It’s a great opportunity for us as a football club to really enjoy a massive occasion. It doesn’t get much better than this.”

"We never thought we’d be talking about this after 43 games."

He added: "Friday night under the lights and a London Derby – it doesn’t get any better than that.

"I can’t wait to go and see my players perform and the message will be clear – go and enjoy it."

Team News

Millwall will be without midfielder Ben Thompson who has a knee injury. They will also be without Byron Webster.

Fulham will be without wingers Floyd Ayite and Sheyi Ojo.

Predicted Line-up

Millwall (4-4-2): Archer; Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, Meredith; Wallace, Williams, Saville, Marshall; Gregory, Morison

Fulham (4-3-3): Bettinelli; Fredericks, Odoi, Ream, Targett; Johansen, McDonald, Cairney; Piazon, Mitrovic, Sessegnon