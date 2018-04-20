Romoney Crichlow-Noble: Huddersfield youngster hopeful of a first-team chance

In a sit-down interview with VAVEL UK, Huddersfield Town U23's defender Romoney Crichlow-Noble discussed how he is getting on with life at Huddersfield and reflected on what has been a whirlwind year for himself.

The come up

This time last year, Crichlow-Noble was playing for North London side, Enfield Borough in the Spartan South Midlands League and he has fond memories of his time there.

He said: "I spent a good time there, had a lot of good memories and I developed a lot to be fair and scored a few goals I remember."

Crichlow-Noble added: "I had a good relationship with Marvin - who ran the club - and the things that were being said to me was good."

Home away from home

For a young player moving from London to Yorkshire can be a bit daunting for some but Crichlow-Noble has adjusted to life well at Huddersfield.

The youngster said: "Obviously leaving London to come all the way up here was difficult but it was a change that I needed."

He added: "When I first moved up here it was hard but now I'm okay playing good football and having fun."

Crichlow-Noble has already created some great memories in his short time in Yorkshire, most recently scoring in a victory over Bayern Munich's U23's in Germany last month.

On that goal, Crichlow-Noble said: "Its always nice to score, to go all the way to Germany and score against such a big team like Bayern.

"A year ago, I would not have imagined doing that."

Looking for a chance

The Premier League season is now entering its final weeks and Crichlow-Noble is hoping to maybe sneak a place in one of first-team manager David Wagner's final matchday squads.

He said: "There is always hope. There are a lot of good players here to get past.

"I'm mainly focusing on finishing the season and doing what I can and who knows, anything can happen in football."