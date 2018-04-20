Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur pre-match analysis: Spurs looking to learn from previous FA Cup mistakes

Tottenham Hotspur take on Manchester United in the first of this weekend's FA Cup semi-finals which is being played at their temporary home of Wembley.

Competition for Lloris

After a string of average to poor performances by the Frenchman's standards has called into question, his readiness for such a high profile game.

Michel Vorm has been Lloris' deputy in cup competitions this season and has performed well when he has been called upon in, the FA Cup especially, conceding four times in the six games Spurs have played.

The question remains, will the Dutchman be given the spot between the sticks or will Lloris be given the chance to prove himself on a big stage once again.

Learning from last year's mistakes

For the second consecutive season, Spurs have reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup and they will be hoping that they can improve on last year's disappointment.

Possibly the biggest mistake that was made last year was a few strange positional choices for certain players.

Heung Min-Son who had been on fire in last year's competition was thrust into a left wing-back role which just did not suit the South Korean one bit.

Chelsea taking the lead in that game could have been avoided if someone with excellent defensive capabilities was chosen instead. There is also a need this year, to have a Plan B in terms of a tactical game plan.

Like Chelsea last year, Manchester United may opt to sit deep and hit Spurs on the counter.

Last year, Spurs struggled to find a leak in a very resolute Chelsea defence and it took moments of brilliance from Christian Eriksen to pick the lock.

Lucas Moura to get the nod?

Lucas Moura has been a standout player in Spurs' last two matches but found himself either starting on the bench in one or taken off after 70 minutes in the other.

Lucas does something that only Son really does and that is run at people with sheer pace.

He was the most creative player against Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday and would have been disappointed to be withdrawn. The debate is whether or not he has shown enough in Pochettino's eyes to warrant a starting place yet or not.

More than likely, the front four will be Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Eriksen and Son but Lucas will provide a threat from the bench, which was absent from last year's semi-final.

Can United make it to a second final in three years?

Manchester United will look to put the disappointment of conceding the league to Manchester City by going all out in the FA Cup.

They last won the competition in 2016 under Louis Van Gaal but Jose Mourinho will like to bring it back to Manchester after going out last year to finalists Chelsea in the Quarter-finals.

Mourinho will hope that Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba can continue their excellent form of late onto the pitch at Wembley but who knows what can happen in football.

United do have an ace in the hole with Jesse Lingard who scored the winner in the 2016 Final against Crystal Palace and has been on fire this season.