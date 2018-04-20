Pochettino on FA Cup glory, Toby Alderweireld's place in the squad and Hugo Lloris' errors

Tottenham face a tough semi-final clash against Manchester United on Saturday and boss Mauricio Pochettino gave the press an update ahead of the game.

The Lilywhites have failed to win in their last two games and will be hoping that they can keep their silverware dreams alive on Saturday.

However, Spurs exited last season's FA Cup at the semi-final stage following a 4-2 defeat against Chelsea at Wembley and Poch will be looking to avoid a similar fate on Saturday afternoon.

10 years without silverware

Should Tottenham fail to win this season's FA Cup it will mark 10 years without a major honour for the North London club.

However, Pochettino does not believe winning the FA Cup would make much of a difference to his side.

"Is it going to change our life? I don't believe, I don't believe. Who needs it more, I don't know," he stated.

Spurs' last major honour came in 2008 when they beat Chelsea in the League Cup final.

"We are going to try and fight to win, but it is not about need or not need, it's about a title that would be fantastic to finish the season, play in the final and win the trophy,"

"At the end, it would be fantastic the finish the season with a trophy but I don't think it's about needing or not needing," Poch added.

Alderweireld back-to-back starts?

Out of favour centre-back, Toby Alderweireld made his first Premier League start of the year in the 1-1 draw with Brighton on Tuesday.

But after an impressive comeback performance, the Argentine boss was not willing to hint whether the Belgian will start against the Red Devils.

"I need to decide tomorrow the starting XI and the players in contention. I have still not decided," he said.

Alderweireld picked up a hamstring injury in November against Real Madrid which kept him out for four months.

"We still need to assess players after the game. After training today everyone was good, only Harry Winks and Danny Rose still out," he added.

Vorm in contention to start?

Michel Vorm has started every FA Cup game this season for Spurs and after a few recent Hugo Lloris errors, will the Dutch keeper start on Saturday?

Lloris has made three errors leading to goals in his last four Premier League games but Pochettino quickly defended his captain.

"First of all, for me, it wasn't a mistake. But of course, I respect all opinions but for me and my coaching staff, the goalkeeping coach, it wasn't a mistake," the 46-year-old said.

The Tottenham boss was also cautious about hinting at any team news ahead of the crunch game with the Red Devils.

He said: "You know that I never confirm the team before or confirm the players. It's one possibility of course."

"We have tomorrow the last training session and I will decide tomorrow the starting XI," Poch stated.