David Moyes to control West Ham's transfers following backroom shakeup

West Ham ​have shuffled the back in their backroom staff which will see David Moyes take more control of the club's transfer activity. The former-Everton ​manager is said to be reluctant to work under a director of football while the current transfer strategy hardly represents a successful model.

Changes afoot for West Ham as transfer policy fails to deliver again

The Hammers are set to retain their status in the Premier League​, with a late goal from Andy Carroll rescuing a vital point against Stoke City on Monday. That could well be the nail in the coffin for The Potters while West Brom sit buried at the bottom of the table, relieving fears that the London club could face Championship football next season.

​Yet, a disappointing season has raised further questions surrounding the club's transfer policy. Marko Arnautovic has made a positive contribution in the form of crucial goals while Javier Hernandez has done his part, albeit with minimal game time. However, West Ham's league position should be far better given their net spend.

According to Sky Sports, a new scouting system will be put in place, costing in the region of £2-4million. However, the owners are relaxed on the investment, believing that it will yield high returns and subsequently improve transfer dealings.

David Moyes is expected to work alongside a head of recruitment, thereby reducing the influence of co-chairman David Gold and David Sullivan. There will be a new head of recruitment in place next season after Tony Henry was sacked in February for comments made about signing African players.

Ray Parlour pleased with decision to give Moyes more control

​"Give him a chance, absolutely," said Parlour. ​"He's done the job that they brought him in to do...they've still got five games to go but you expect them to have enough."

​"I know it didn't work out for him at Manchester United but he was very successful at Everton. If I was a manager I wouldn't want a director of football saying 'Right here's a player, you've got to go and deal with it.'"

"These managers watch so much football, they know exactly what players they need or want around the club. The manager is the most important person and a director of football doesn't work.

"I think David Moyes has got the experience and know how, and he's got a great backroom staff as well lets not forget that, Stuart Pearce who has worked with so many players who he knows, he was a great character, a winner on the pitch, he's got them there to bounce off and say 'What do you think of this player and that player'," Parlour concluded.