David Moyes happy to put contracts talks on hold with attentions focused on survival

​David Moyes has insisted that he's not focused on his own future at West Ham, but rather ensuring that the club retain their status in the Premier League ​for next season.

Taking over from Slaven Bilic, the former-Everton man has instilled far greater solidity within the side, improving the defence immeasurably to enhance hopes of remaining in England's top tier. However, his contract runs out at the end of the season, raising questions as to his long-term future with the London club.

Moyes' sole focus on survival rather than a new contract

West Ham have denied reports suggesting that they are looking to repalce the Scotsman, Moyes' future will certainly be dependent on the club's survival. Although that now looks likely, he'll want to ensure the season finishes in the best possible manner to prevent any untoward pressure coming their way.

The 54-year-old has had regular contact with co-chairman David Sullivan but a decision won't be made until the close of the current campaign.

"I've always said that at the end of the season we will see how it goes and make sure that we are a Premier League team," said Moyes. ​"I've not gone into any discussions before then, me or the chairman."

​"We speak regularly but we are both more than happy to wait until the end of the season and then start talks. I'm enjoying it. There's a lot of confidence around the camp with the players. We want to make sure we are a Premier League team and we believe we can be."

"Let's get that bit of the job done and then we can work out the other bits."

Tough closing fixtures for The Hammers

Although in a good position now, West Ham have a tough run of fixtures from now until the end of the season. Sunday sees them travel to The Emirates but it's hard to see them getting a result, particularly with Arsene Wenger's shock announcement set to give them a huge boost in his final games.

Manchester City and Manchester United will offer a similar challenge for Moyes' side, although a 1-1 draw with Chelsea earlier in the season provides some hope for Hammers fans.

Leicester City and Everton are the two games that'll be the best chance for West Ham to pick up further points and remain out of the relegation scrap, thus it's understandable why the club have decided to wait for a decision on the managers future.