Bolton Wanderers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Trotters hoping to keep survival hopes alive against promoted Wolves

Already promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers travel to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday knowing that just one point will see them win the EFL Championship.

Bolton themselves are looking to boost their survival hopes, but they are winless in their last five games. The Trotters thought they had claimed all three points against relegation rivals Barnsley last weekend, only to be denied by an equaliser in added time.

Wolves are unbeaten in their last seven games, winning six of those. It is a run that has seen them return to the Premier League after a six-year absence. Nuno Espírito Santo's side overcame West Midlands rivals Birmingham City 2-0 last Sunday.

Wanderers' contrasting fortunes

While these two clubs share the 'Wanderers' name, their seasons have been polar opposites. Wolves have spent the majority at the top of the table, while Bolton have been scrapping for their lives at the bottom.

Despite losing five of their last six games, Bolton still find themselves outside of the bottom three and are two points above Barnsley, who they drew 2-2 with last weekend, with Birmingham occupying the spot in between the two sides.

The Trotters have had their backs to the wall for the majority of the season and will be pleased that they have managed to make it this far upon their return to the Championship. While this is the case, they will be looking to continue the job and finish outside of the relegation zone come the end of the season.

As for Wolves, their promotion back to the Premier League was confirmed before they even played their game last weekend thanks to a late Brentford equaliser against Fulham.

Recent results and performances had put them in that promising position, however, as they had previously picked up a huge win over Cardiff City at the Principality Stadium with the home side missing two penalties in added time which helped Wolves to a crucial 1-0 victory. A 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough at the Riverside was equally as important to their promotion campaign as they played the over 20 minutes with only nine men on the pitch after two red cards.

In fact, since being thrashed 4-1 by Aston Villa at Villa Park in early March, Wolves have gone on an unbeaten run which has deservedly resulted in them finally being promoted back to the Premier League.

Team news

The hosts have an almost fully fit squad to select from. Boss Phil Parkinson may be tempted to hand a start to Will Buckley after he helped to swing the game in Bolton's favour after coming on as a substitute against Barnsley. Jan Kirchhoff is the only absentee with a hamstring injury.

Wolves will be without two of their first team regulars in Ivan Cavaleiro and Ryan Bennett, but Rúben Neves has been passed fit to play. Cavaleiro and Neves both limped off during the game with Birmingham on Sunday, the former misses out with a hamstring injury but the latter has made the trip to Bolton. Bennett picked up a knock during the week.

