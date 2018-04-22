Farhad Moshiri set to attend Everton vs Newcastle United clash as pressure grows on Sam Allardyce

Sam Allardyce has asked for clarity on his Everton future and it looks as if he may get it on Monday night.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri is set to attend the Monday night clash with Newcastle United.

The majority shareholder has been an infrequent visitor to Goodison Park since buying into the club over two years ago but has regularly attended home games during this turbulent campaign.

Moshiri’s presence may not signal immediate changes but with plenty of supporters preparing to make their voices heard about their displeasure towards the manager - Moshiri may have to, if he hasn’t already, make a decision on his future.

The Iranian-born British businessman has reportedly been planning for life post-Allardyce since the beginning of March and the discontent within the fanbase may only help him make his mind up.

Allardyce stated after the dismal defeat away to Burnley a few weeks ago that he had spoken to Moshiri regarding his future but that those talks were “confidential, of course.”

After a controversial survey asking for their feedback on a number of club issues was issued to a section of supporters, Allardyce said that he had not considered his Everton future but admitted the lack of clarity around his future was ‘not healthy.’

Precedent

The long-held belief from many supporters is that the club and Allardyce will split once the campaign comes to a close and all parties would move on.

Moshiri has previous for such actions.

After his initial purchase into the club, fans made their opinions known about former manager Roberto Martinez following a draw at home to Southampton whilst Moshiri watched on from the touchline before exiting the stadium.

Moshiri axed Martinez three weeks later after the Catalan boss’ ‘important week’ fell apart with a defeat away to Leicester City, an FA Cup semi-final defeat and an embarrassing defeat away to Sunderland.