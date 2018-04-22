Mohamed Salah scoops PFA Player's Player of the Year award

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah picked up the PFA Player's Player of the Season award on Sunday evening, narrowly edging out Kevin de Bruyne in a competition voted for by fellow pro's in the English game.

Salah's been rewarded for an outstanding first season on Merseyside, during which he's plundered 31 league goals - equalling the record over a 38 game Premier League season with time to spare.

Having arrived off the back of some good season's in Italy, there were doubters over Salah's quality after a poor spell at Chelsea a few years ago.

However, he's seen those doubts off without a question thanks to a remarkable campaign in which he's helped lead Liverpool to the Champions League semi-final's as well as bagging weekly in the league.

He's broken the record for the most games scored in during a 38 game Premier League season, and could still break the record for most goals in any Premier League season.

Mixed night for City

It's testament to Salah's unbelievable form that he's beaten Manchester City's de Bruyne to the award, with the Belgian midfielder having played a crucial role in Pep Guardiola's men sealing the league title earlier in April.

There was reason for City to celebrate at the PFA awards though, with Leroy Sane winning the Young Player's Player of the Year title.

Sane, 22, capped an excellent season by beating fellow team mate Raheem Sterling to the award, with Harry Kane also unlucky to miss out.