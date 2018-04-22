Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur player ratings: Spurs player ratings from FA Cup Exit

Tottenham crashed out of the FA Cup at the semi-final stage for the second season in a row as Manchester United came back to win 2-1 at Wembley.

Here are the player ratings:

Goalkeeper and Defence

Michel Vorm (5)- The Dutchman came in for Hugo Lloris and was unfortunate to concede the two goals he did. Vorm was very comfortable with the ball at his feet and was able to pick out the full-backs very well on a number of occasions. Should have probably done a little better with both the goals. Did make a really good save from a Paul Pogba shot in the second half.

Kieran Trippier (5)- Trippier struggled to deal with with Alexis Sanchez all afternoon. Trippier's crossing seemed to disappear after about 20 minutes and was not seen again for the rest of the game. A really disappointing performance from the Englishman.

Jan Vertonghen (7)- The rare shining light at Wembley for Spurs. Showed yet again why he has been one of the best centre-backs in the league this season. Neutralised Manchester United very well all afternoon. When pushed out to left-back later in the game, Vertonghen struggled a little bit with the pace down that side.

Davinson Sanchez (7)- My personal man of the match for Spurs in this game. Had the odd scary moment when a header back to Vorm was a bit short. Played an incredible ball down the line to Christian Eriksen in the build up to the opening goal. Sanchez and Vertonghen have become an incredible centre-back partnership.

Ben Davies (5)- Similar to Trippier, Davies had a very average game at the back. Seemingly lost the ability to put in a decent ball into the box. Kept drifting into the centre of the pitch, which left his side bare for the likes of Jesse Lingard.

Midfield and Forwards

Moussa Dembele (4)- The worst performance the Belgian has made all season. He constantly made poor passes, either too short or too weak. His complacency led to him losing the ball to Paul Pogba for the first United goal, when he should have just booted the ball up field and away from danger. Looks like he his playing his way towards the exit door.

Eric Dier (6)- Dier was the only real one with the heart and desire that is expected from the players by the fans. As Dembele was having a poorer game, it was down to Dier to break up the play and get the ball moving. He was very unlucky not to give Spurs the lead just before the break when his deflected effort cannoned off of the post and away.

Christian Eriksen (5)- A very quiet game for the Dane, set up Dele Alli for the goal but from that point onwards, he found it hard to pick the lock of the United defence. Had to drop deeper and deeper to receive the ball, which straight off the bat reduces his effectiveness in the key areas of the pitch.

Dele Alli (5)- Scored a goal and faded away from that point. Got stifled by the pressure of the United midfield and could not really get going again after the break.

Heung-Min Son (3)- One of the worst games you will see from the South Korean in a Spurs shirt. Apart from the first 15-20 minutes, Son rarely took Antonio Valencia on down that Spurs left. There were points where it looked like Son was playing in a square a few yards big as he didn't really move a muscle.

Harry Kane (3)- Kane had a woeful afternoon at Wembley. He was unlucky not to turn in a cross to make it 2-0 but that was his only real contribution to the proceedings. It was a quiet afternoon for the usually on-song Kane. His game was summed up by a 30 yard ball that looked more like a shot, which was easily gathered by David De Gea.