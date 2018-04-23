Brighton swoop for Delaney but may have to fend off Spurs for his signature

Brighton are looking to swoop for Werder Bremen midfielder Thomas Delaney again this summer.

The 26-year old Danish midfielder is also being looked at by Tottenham Hotspur which does make Brighton's attempt a bit more ambitious to land the services of the midfielder.

Player profile

Delaney has scored two goals and also has six assists this season for Bremen, as well being in terrific goalscoring form for Denmark, with the highlight being a hat-trick against Armenia in September.

The Danish midfielder is a box-to-box midfielder so is very similar to Davy Propper, however, he seems to be very capable in front in goal and also is a very creative midfielder.

How much of a difference could he make?

Delaney could make a big difference to Brighton. If the Seagulls can keep hold of Player of the Season Pascal Gross, they would possess two very creative midfielders to benefit strikers Glenn Murray and Jurgen Locadia.

However, the only worry is who would drop out of the side. Dale Stephens is an integral part of the squad and it's hard to see him drop out the team. Then you look at Propper who has also been impressive since joining from PSV Eindhoven last summer.

Plus, with injuries and suspension to both Stephens and Propper, Beram Kayal has been playing more regularly in the last fix or six games and has done incredibly well in the midfield. Especially against in the recent 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, where he thoroughly deserved Man of the Match.

You then look at Steve Sidwell who has been unlucky with injury problems this season, but despite this he's a great player to rotate in with his experience and determination to prove himself in pre-season.

With so many options in the midfield it makes you wonder where Delaney would fit in, but I'm sure manager Chris Hughton would have a plan of where to put him.

It seems like Brighton would have to pull off the incredible and land him over Spurs, seen as though they could offer him Champions League football and the chance to try and challenge for a Premier League trophy.

However, one thing that would be in Brighton's favour is the fact that the midfielder may get more game time here than at Tottenham.