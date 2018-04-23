Clarets manager Dyche happy following away draw at Stoke

Sean Dyche was happy with his side’s performance as Burnley came back to draw 1-1 at Stoke City.

Badou Ndiayes first goal for Stoke put the home side ahead after just 11 minutes and it took until the 62 minute for the Clarets to reply through Ashley Barnes.

Hardworking Potters didn't surprise Dyche

Dyche expected the Potters to be a tough test due to their predicament at the bottom end of the table.

“As people have expected, they are fighting for their lives here and working hard as a team.” Dyche said.

“In the first half they were the better side, not by much but definitely better but we turned it around in the second half.”

The Clarets came flying out of the blocks after half time and forced Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland into a number of fine saves.

It was one of these fantastic saves that lead to the equaliser when the England International somehow saved a powerful header from his compatriot James Tarkowski, only for Barnes to bundle home.

“Overall, I think their goalkeeper is the man of the match and that usually implies that the opposing team has done well.” Dyche added.

“We couldn’t find that quality finish that we needed and in the end it’s a scruffy one that Barnesy has got.”

Good Point on the road for Dyche and his men

“At the end of the season you look at the tally and it doesn’t say how you got them,” Dyche continued.

For the Burnley manager, it is another “good point on the road” which has all but guaranteed seventh place for the Clarets which will be enough for Europa League football next season after Southampton’s loss in the FA Cup Semi Final on Sunday.

Next up for Burnley is at Turf Moor against Brighton and Hove Albion in a game in which the Clarets will look to close the gap to their opponents for the following week, Arsenal.