Derby County vs Cardiff City Preview: All or nothing for both sides

Weather permitting this is set to be a fiery encounter after the postponement of this fixture last month.

Cardiff City are looking to further their chances of an automatic promotion place with a win against Derby County.

Although the Rams have not won in their previous three fixtures three points are incredibly important if they are to finish in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

What the managers are saying...

Areas surrounding Pride Park were deemed unsafe in March by Derby County and the EFL which led to this game's postponement.

Bluebirds manager Neil Warnock however labelled this a "disgrace" as he believed the Rams wished for the game to be rearranged with injury crisis.

"All week I have listened to comments from Derby, they have all been negative, and that's before the snow came down," he said.

"They have been talking about the injury situation, yesterday the manager Gary [Rowett] said they only had 10 players training and if they could get away with this weekend's game, they would be fine."

Calm calm

Now that these altercations have blown over the Cardiff boss has spoken in a more reserved manner.

"We can go into it (against Derby) in good spirits knowing if things don’t go right, we’ve still got two more games to have a go at.

"We’ll be going there to try and win the game like Derby will, because both clubs have to do that."

On the Rams' support he then stated; "They’ve always got a really loud backing and there’s a lot pressure on them to get into the playoffs.

"It’s set up to be a cracking game."

Rowett still has belief that the play-offs are in Derby's hands as he expressed in a press conference this morning.

"We are still in the same scenario; if we win or draw on Tuesday, we move into the top-six. We have to turn up, we have to perform and we have to get a result.

“We always knew that we had a game in hand and we know that this game will be defining. We have a brilliant opportunity on Tuesday.”

Embed from Getty Images

Derby County in a spot of bother

Although the Rams have gotten over their hurdle with injuries they are winless in their last three versus Wolves, Burton and Middlesbrough.

Rowett changed up the formation against Boro and looked to utilise the wide areas by playing Andre Wisdom and Marcus Olsson as wing-backs as part of a defensive five.

This didn't work whatsoever versus Tony Pulis' side but the Rams manager believes this formation gives his team more flexibility and more of an attacking threat.

It is likely that Rowett will revert to a four man defence, however it would not be at all surprising if he sets up the same way;