Liverpool vs AS Roma Live Stream Score Text Commentary in Champions League Semi-Final 2017/18

"Nobody thought after the first result that they can have the kind of comeback against Barcelona because it's not usually possible," he added.

"It's a semi-final which is a big thing for them like us. You will see two excited teams and that's good for football," said Klopp.

The Italian side face a tough test at Anfield but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has insisted his team will not underestimate the visitors:

Aleksandar Kolarov, Alessandro Florenzi, Daniele De Rossi and Edin Dzeko were all rested on the weekend's 3-0 victory away to S.P.A.L. 2013.

Eusebio Di Francesco has a pretty much full squad to choose from for his sides visit to England, only Rick Karsdorp and Gregoire Defrel miss the game through injury.

Captain Jordan Henderson is also expected to return to Champions League football after he missed the 2-1 second leg victory over City due to suspension.

Roberto Firmino, Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all expected to start after they were rested against the Baggies.

After a heavily rotated starting XI in their 2-2 draw away to West Brom, Jurgen Klopp is expected to field a much stronger side.

The two sides met back in the 1984 European Cup final which was held at the Stadio Olimpico and it was Liverpool who ended the game as champions following their penalty shoot-out success.

Salah netted 34 times for Roma in his 83 appearances for I Giallorossi but has already surpassed that record in his short stint on Merseyside.

The Reds' star man and newly awarded PFA Player of the Year Mohamed Salah will face his former side for the first time since leaving Rome last summer.

Meanwhile, Roma pulled off a miraculous comeback in Rome to turn around a 3-1 first leg deficit to win 4-3 on aggregate over Barcelona.

Liverpool have progressed to the semi-final of the Champions League following their emphatic 5-1 aggregate victory over the Premier League champions, Manchester City.

