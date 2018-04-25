Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Preview: European giants set to battle it out for a place in the final

Bayern Munich host Real Madrid on Wednesday as two of Europe's heavyweights are set to fight for a place in the Champions League final.

Munich will have their sights firmly set on seeking revenge on the Madrid side who eliminated them from last year's competition.

Munich coach, Jupp Heynckes will face his former side who he led to win the Champions League in 1998.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are looking to make it three consecutive Champions League trophies but the recently crowned Bundesliga champions stand in there way.

Two European heavyweights

At the start of the competition, both sides will have entered the competition as two of the favourites to be crowned champions.

However, favourites Real Madrid narrowly avoided embarrassment as a last-minute Cristiano Ronaldo penalty saved them from a dramatic Juventus comeback.

The German champions had a more comfortable tie as they progressed to the semi-finals as 2-1 victors over Sevilla.

Munich enter the game as slight underdogs as they host the 12 times champions - the same team which eliminated Die Bayern from last year's competition.

Madrid ran out 6-3 aggregate winners over the two quarter-final legs, advancing to the semi-finals.

Although the second-leg went to extra-time with the aggregate score stuck at 3-3, the Galacticos showed their class as Cristiano Ronaldo completed his hat-trick.

It is set to be a blockbuster two legs as some of Europe's best players prepare to earn their side a place in the final.

Team news

Bayern Munich's David Alaba is set to undergo a late fitness test as the Austrian international faces missing the game due to injury.

Alaba missed Munich's Tuesday training session ahead of the clash due to a thigh strain and a last-minute decision will be made.

James Rodriguez is set to face his parent club as he comes to the end of his two-year loan from Real Madrid.

However, Zinedine Zidane does not feel the Colombian has a point to prove:

“I didn’t want James to leave,” said Zidane.

" James loves to play football, so of course he’ll want to do a good job tomorrow. But not to show me or prove me wrong," he added.

Madrid defender Nacho has missed the past few games due to injury but could make his return to the squad.

Zidane not worried by Bundesliga champions

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane claimed he is not fazed by the German champions despite Madrid's near slip-up against Juventus.

The French boss believes his side will be fully focused and determined to reach the final:

"It's true that in the last two games we have had chances and we have not taken them but now we are going to have a game on Wednesday away from home," said the 45-year-old.

His side will be thankful to have been awarded a last-minute penalty in their last Champions League outing, which saved them from potential humiliation after a thrilling Juventus comeback.

"We are going to try to score and realise that this is football anything can happen, no matter who is playing on the pitch," Zidane added.

Heynckes plays down Ronaldo threat

Munich boss Heynckes was quick to play down the threat in which Cristiano Ronaldo could provide his side.

Despite Ronaldo's incredible goalscoring record and simply stunning over-head kick in the previous round, Heynckes reminded the press of Munich's attacking threat:

"Of course, he's a big topic for us in the game analysis,"

"But don't forget we have Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 39 goals. So you have to ask, how can you stop Lewandowski?" He said.

The German coach remained adamant a tough tie lies ahead for both sides.

"These are two teams with a great tradition in European football, who play and love attractive football."

"It's a difficult draw for both sides," he added.