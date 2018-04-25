Huddersfield Town linked with Club Brugge winger Anthony Limbombe

Huddersfield Town have been linked with pacy Belgian winger Anthony Limbombe from Club Brugge, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has had a great season scoring six goals himself and helping to set up another seven, as the Belgian club top the table of the Belgian First Divison and are on the verge of claiming the title.

Limbombe recently signed a contract extension until 2021 and is said to be rated at around £13 million.

The Belgian was a target for Leeds United but the Sky Bet Championship side were unable to make any progress with a possible deal.

Limbombe has been so impressive that Roberto Martínez, manager of the Belgian national team, selected the winger for his first cap against Saudia Arabia - a match the Belgians won easily 4-0.

If David Wagner is interested in the winger, and is willing to pay the fee placed by Brugge, then Huddersfield Town will, once again, have to break their transfer record - something they have done a number of times since being promoted to the Premier League.

However, they are not the only club reportedly interested in the pacy winger.

Wagner's ability to sign early when he has a player in mind that is available, however, could be something to stand the Terriers in good stead.

In demand

The Belgian has interest from other clubs, including Southampton. The question to be asked, is would Limbombe be interested in joining a club at the bottom end of the Premier League?

By the time the transfer window opens the answer to which of Huddersfield or Southampton will be relegated into the Sky Bet Championship and is therefore likely to fall out of the running.

Huddersfield Town also have the fact that they have Laurent Depoitre in their squad, who is also Belgian and was signed from FC Porto in the last summer transfer window.

If the Terriers are in the Premier League next season then having another Belgian in the team who knows their way around could also be pivotal in the decision of Limbombe.

In addition to English football, the Belgian has caught the eye of Olympique Lyonnais and could well be a target for the French Ligue 1 club.

Moving to the top flight in France from the top flight in Belgian may be seen as an easier transition than to move to the Premier League.