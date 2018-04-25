Henderson disappointed Liverpool didn't score more against Roma

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson felt his side could have scored even more after they put five past Roma in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Liverpool's indomitable front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane were all on target in a glorious attacking display at Anfield.

Roma had started strongly but looked open at the back throughout, with the fired-up hosts creating chances with virtually every foray forward.

But after they scored twice late on, Henderson subtly lamented their occasional wastefulness, with Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum both spurning excellent opportunities.

"I thought some of the runs and some of the balls in behind were brilliant," he told BT Sport when asked about his side's magnificent attacking play. "I was disappointed not to score more to be honest.

"But I fancy us to go there [to Roma] and score there as well with the forward players we've got."

It was a case of mixed emotions for Henderson despite the comfortable nature of the victory as his side's concentration wavered late in the game.

"We're obviously disappointed with the two goals because we felt as though we were in full control," the England international said. "We basically gave them two goals, and you can't really do that in the Champions League.

"At the same time, we've played well, we've won the game and we'll go there with a three-goal advantage, but it'll difficult because as you saw in the last round they came back against Barcelona, who are one of the best teams in the world.

"It'll be a really tough challenge for us, but we've got to be confident after that performance and we've got to go there and put in a solid display and hopefully get to the final."

Penalty was "very, very harsh"

Asked to explain how Roma grabbed a late lifeline, Henderson admitted Edin Dzeko's goal had slightly rattled Liverpool but disagreed with the decision to award a penalty for an alleged handball by James Milner.

"Maybe we didn't play football as much in the last 20 minutes, but we still had chances to score and obviously we gave them the Dzeko goal, which then put in a few nerves maybe, I don't know why," he said.

"The penalty I thought was harsh... I thought his arms were by his side so that was very, very harsh.

"We've got to stay confident. It was a good performance for 70 minutes I'd say. We'd knew it'd be tough going there."