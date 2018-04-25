David de Gea insists he's enjoying his best ever season at Manchester United

Since joining Manchester United as a 20-year old from Atletico Madrid, it is unquestionable that David de Gea has come on leaps and bounds, and is now considered as one of the top goalkeepers of his generation.

Despite numerous memorable seasons for the Red Devils, the Spaniard is considering the 2017/18 campaign as his best yet.

De Gea is on course to win the Premier League Golden Glove

The United number one currently has 17 clean sheets in the Premier League and looks on course to win the Golden Glove ahead of Manchester City's Ederson.

In an interview this week with Premier League Productions, de Gea was asked if this is his best season so far at Old Trafford.

"Yeah, I'm pretty pleased with my performance. It's been a fairly complete, all-round set of performances from me,"

"I've felt good, felt fit and in good form physically throughout the season. Let's hope that these last few games to go before the end of the season continue the form, then leading into the World Cup, which is an important time for Spain."

United are currently sat second in the Premier League, and have earnt themselves a place in The Emirates FA Cup final following a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley last week, meaning that on the whole, many fans would consider this season as a success.

A fourth Player of the Year award for the Spaniard?

Since arriving in Manchester in 2011, David de Gea has won the Manchester United Player of the Year award three times, and will be one of the favourites to make it number four following another brilliant season under Jose Mourinho.

As well as having the most clean sheets in the league thus far this season, the form of de Gea has also lead to United conceding the least goals overall, largely thanks to the Spaniard, who has started every game of the Red Devils league campaign so far.

United's number one with plenty of praise for his manager

Whilst talking about his performance for United this season, de Gea has also praised Manager Mourinho for the work he is doing at the Theatre of Dreams.

"We've got a great manager," he said. "He's very experienced, he's won everything there is to win in the game.

What he is really good at is transmitting his winning mentality to the group."

However, the Spaniard has also spoken out about the responsibility that the players have as individuals on the pitch, not leaving all the pressure on his Managers shoulders.

"However, at the end of the day, it's down to ourselves - the players on the field. It is us who make the saves, create the chances and score the goals.

"So, as a group, we've got to get that level of consistency and quality throughout the season."

Although United's race for the title is over, the Red Devils still have a lot to play for, battling in the league for second place with rivals Liverpool, the FA Cup final against Chelsea, as well as individual awards such as the Golden Glove mean that de Gea and his team's season is far from over.