Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Clarets and Seagulls clash in game that could confirm Brighton's survival

Brighton travel 296 miles to take on Burnley in the Premier League tomorrow In game which they could secure their Premier League survival.

If The Seagulls ​beat The Clarets ​at Turf Moor and Southampton loe to AFC Bournemouth then Brighton will guarantee their top flight status for next season.

However, this is not going to be easy with Burnley sitting in seventh place and currently enjoying a great season. Brighton sit 13th in the table, seven ahead of third bottom Saints.

Brighton will come up against some familiar faces

Brighton will come up against a number of former players. Upfront will see Burnley line up with ex-Brighton strikers Ashley Barnes and either of Chris Wood or Sam Vokes.

Barnes is Burnley's top scorer this season with nine goals to his name, but some will have forgotten that enjoyed a pretty successful scoring run with Brighton during his four-year stint where he scored 46 goals in 150 appearances for The Seagullsand also was part of the League One winning team in the 2010/11 season. This should see Barnes receive a good reception from the away fans as well as the home fans.

As well as these three former players they will also there will also be another ex-Albion player at full back in Stephen Ward who spent a season on loan with Brighton back in 2013.

Team news

Burnley will once against be without Ben Mee ​due to a shin injury which has kept him out of action for the whole of this month. Midfielder, Scott Arfield who is set to leave at the end of the season is also out with a calf injury. Also, on the injury list and missing tomorrow for the home side are midfielders Steven Defour and Robbie Brady. However, their is good news for Burnley as Georges-Kevin N'Koudou ​returns to the side after recovering from injury.

For Brighton, the only players who are missing are midfielders Steve Sidwell who is injured with an ankle problem and Davy Propper ​who serve the last of a three-game ban for his sending off against Huddersfield Town. This means Beram Kayal will continue in midfield alongside Dale Stephens after an impressive performance in the 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur at The Amex in their last game.

The tricky decision for manager, Chris Hughton is who start right-back. Does he go with Bruno Saltor who played very well against Spurs in their last game, or does he put back Ezequiel Schelotto back in the team after he sat out that game after a poor performance in the 3-2 defeat to Crystal Palace.