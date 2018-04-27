Barnsley vs Brentford Preview: Tykes scraping for survival whilst Bees look to keep promotion hopes alive

Barnsley could be relegated to League One on Saturday if they lose to Brentford and Bolton get a win away at fellow strugglers Burton Albion.

Brentford are still hanging onto faint hopes of a Championship play-off spot and will need a win to have any hope of reaching those spots.

The reverse fixture ended in a stalemate at Griffin Park just before the Christmas period last year.

Tykes fate could be sealed

Barnsley could be relegated if the lose and results conspire against them on Saturday.

Jose Morais' side have just one win in 11 matches now, so it is no surprise that this is the situation they find themselves in.

They also only have one win in 14 matches at Oakwell.

Manager Morais is hoping that one last throw of the proverbial dice will pay off and that his players will be motivated to make it at least go down to the final game, when they take on Derby County at Pride Park.

Fellow relegation battlers Bolton host Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City host Fulham on the same weekend.

Morais at this to say in his pre-match press conference: “Everyone has to have responsibility and the ability to respond.

"The game is about being in the right moment when you’re at your best, and I believe our players are giving everything they can."

Embed from Getty Images

Brentford are hoping for a miracle

The Bees are still holding out hope that results go for them and they win at Oakwell to leave them in good stead to reach the play-offs for the second time in five years.

Brentford host already safe Hull City on the final day whilst Derby host this Saturday's opponents - Barnsley.

Elsewhere, fellow promotion hopefuls Millwall have a tricky game against Aston Villa on the final day.

Boss Dean Smith is taking each game has it comes as he said in his pre-match press conference: "We can only control what we can control, we will be going all-out to get the three points at Barnsley."

There have also been questions on squad depth given the number injuries the bees have had.

Smith had this to say on the matter: "We have 18 or 19 players that I have changed around for the last six games,

"I don’t think anybody could say that there has been a change in our style, or how we have played, and that is one of the things that gives me the greatest pleasure."

Embed from Getty Images

Team News

Andy Yiadom and Ezekiel Fryers could return for the Tykes after being dropped at Forest.

Alan Judge is back for the Bees after two games out with a thigh problem.

Predicted Lineups

Barnsley: Davies, Yiadom, Mills, Lindsay, Fryers, Gardner, Hammill, Mahoney, Potts, McBurnie, Bradshaw

Brentford: Bentley, Dalsgaard, Egan, Mepham, Barbet, Mokotjo, Woods, Sawyers, Judge, Maupay, Watkins