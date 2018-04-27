Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield Wednesday Preview: Champions Wolves host resurgent Owls

Championship winners Wolverhampton Wanderers face a resurgent Sheffield Wednesday at Molineux on Saturday, with the host hoping to break the 100-point barrier.

Wolves won the league last week courtesy of a 4-0 win over Bolton Wanderers at the Macron Stadium. It was a result that also saw them extend their unbeaten run to seven games.

As for Sheffield Wednesday, they head into the game at Molineux in a decent run of form themselves.

The Owls have lost just twice in their last eight games and overcame Reading 3-0 last weekend.

Ending the season in style

With Wolves finally confirming their return to the Premier League last weekend, they now have their sights set on breaking 100 points and are targeting the third highest points tally in Championship history.

The West Midlands side have lead the way at the top of the Championship for the majority of the season and it was only a matter of time before they clinched promotion back to the top-flight after six years away.

With the fashion in which Wolves have managed to clinch the league title and the style that they have done so leaves many wondering how they will fare in the Premier League next season.

Their style of football, their ability to attract top players thanks to super-agent Jorge Mendes and the funds of owners Fosun International points in a positive direction for Wolves and they will be hoping they can at least hold their own.

Embed from Getty Images

Buoyant Owls

The visitors Sheffield Wednesday will be looking at Wolves with envy and may even think it could have been them in that position instead if it were not for a very poor season.

After reaching the play-offs two seasons in a row, Wednesday were hoping to go one better this year and finally get back to the Premier League after so long away.

However, thanks to awful luck with injuries and inconsistent results, the Owls have found themselves battling away at the wrong end of the table and were even in a relegation battle until a recent upsurge in form.

At times this term Wednesday have had 14 first team players injured, something which did not help the job of former boss Carlos Carvalhal who was sacked in December and replaced by Jos Luhakay.

If Wednesday can keep all their players fit next term and add to their ranks in the summer, then they could be dark horses for promotion next season.

Embed from Getty Images

Team news

Ivan Cavaleiro and Ryan Bennett both remain doubtful, the two missed last week's win over Bolton with the former suffering a hamstring injury while the latter has a knock.

Jack Hunt was injured during Sheffield Wednesday's game with Reading last weekend and he is out for the remainder of the season.

Joost van Aken, Keiren Westwood, Morgan Fox, Gary Hooper and Sam Hutchinson remain sidelined.