Pochettino slams FA over Kane tweet, hints at his future and provides an injury update ahead of Watford clash

After another disappointing FA Cup semi-final defeat on the weekend to Manchester United, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino fronted the media.

Spurs face a visit from Watford on Monday night and the Argentine boss will be hoping his side can get their season back on track.

Having failed to win in their past three games, Spurs are in serious danger of dropping out of the top-four with Chelsea ready to pounce.

'Embarrassing' from the FA

Pochettino was quick to slam the FA for their tweet after the FA Cup semi-final aimed at Spurs striker Harry Kane.

The tweet was directed at Kane following a below-par performance from the English striker and Pochettino was far from impressed.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Spurs boss said: "For me it was embarrassing and it was a shame because the FA is English football, and a potential captain at the World Cup, Harry Kane,"

The tweet was deleted the on the following Monday following a backlash from other media outlets for the unprofessional nature shown.

'It was difficult to understand, very very difficult. Of course, they apologised about that," Poch added.

Pochettino not considering leaving

Following the semi-final defeat, Pochettino stated Spurs would go on to win silverware "with me or another (manager)."

His words immediately sparked panic amongst the Spurs faithful who interpreted the comment as Pochettino hinting at leaving the Lilywhites.

But the 46-year-old took the time to clarify what he meant.

"I think we need to...the problem is the context of the question. For me I am going to say the same, Tottenham is doing a fantastic job, developing an amazing project," the Spurs boss answered.

"It’s about the long term. We are creating a very good mentality, to try to win. First of all, it was to reduce the gap with the top-four.

"Many things we are doing fantastically," he added.

Rose returning but Winks still out

Danny Rose is set to rejoin the squad in training after another spell out with an injury.

Meanwhile, Harry Winks is still recovering with injury and Pochettino admitted he is not sure whether the English youngster will feature again this season.

"It is difficult because we are assessing him and sure it will be not easy for him to play again this season," said Poch.

Winks has missed the majority of the season and had his promising end to the last season was halted by an ankle injury.