Brighton & Hove Albion U23's 3-0 Middlesbrough U23's: Seagulls swoop into play-off final

Brighton U23's swopped into the U23 BPL2 play-off final after comfortably beating Middlesbrough U23's 3-0 at The Amex.

A brace from Swedish winger Victor Gyokeres and a goal from fellow winger Henrik Bjordal sealed the victory. Middlesbrough were reduced to ten men when captain Tom Brewitt was sent off for a two footed challenge on striker Aaron Connelly.

Gyokeres shines

A million pounds is a lot to pay for a 19-year-old Swedish striker from Brommapojkarna. ​However, since joining he has proved to be quite the signing with him now having ten goals in 14 games for Brighton U23's since joining.

The youngster showed why Brighton were willing to splash the cash on him, he looked dangerous whenever he got the ball and made the keeper made three or four saves to deny him.

His brace tonight was wonderful. He peeled off at the back post to nod into the bottom left corner from Bjordal cross. He then showed great pace when getting the ball on the left and ran towards the box before playing a one two with Ales Mateju ​before riffling the ball into the back of the net.

He was then replaced with ten minutes left by James Tiley to a rousing applause from the home crowd.

Brighton looked like they've trained with the senior side

Brighton U23's looked like they had played with the senior squad. This was due to them playing like the senior side would in terms of passing and their approach to the game.

This you could definitely see this as Brighton were very comfortably on the ball and he was happy to play the ball back and patiently build up their attack slowly.

However, this was effective because when they got forward and put the ball into the box they looked threatening and on another day could have scored five or six had the keeper not denied them on several occasions.

You can see why the U23's had scored 14 goals in three games prior to the play-off semi-final. Tonight they made it 17 goals in four games but it could have easily been a lot more.

Plenty of talent to look forward to in the future for The Seagulls

Brighton fans will have plenty of talent to look forward in the future. Among the players that looked very good tonight were Robert Sanchez, Ales Mateju, Steven Alzate, Bjordal and Gyokeres. All the of the players mentioned there played very well in the victory and have been star performers for the U23's this season.

This is without even speaking of another bright talent who wasn't in the squad in Jayson Molumby who is currently out for the rest of the season through injury.

Brighton will now await to see who they face in the final. They will face the winner of the other semi-final between Aston Villa U23's and Reading U23's on Tuesday night.