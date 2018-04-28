The lessons Brighton can learn from their draw to Burnley

Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion played out a goalless draw at Turf Moor on Saturday. The only chance of any real note was when ​the hosts' top scorer Ashley Barnes was denied by Matthew Ryan and then Burnley were then denied just moments later by Shane Duffy on the goal-line.

Apart from that there was not a lot to really shout about for either side. These are the lessons that Brighton can learn from the game:

Get the ball forward quicker

The Seagulls were very slow at getting the ball forward throughout the game, particularly in the first half. At points during the first 45 minutes of the game Brighton were walking towards the goal and it seemed they either were trying to build up their attack very slowly or they weren't showing any attacking threat.

This wasn't the visitors only problem as when they got into positions to shoot they either seemed reluctant to do so or their efforts were very poor. Beram Kayal, captain Bruno Saltor and Pascal Gross all had efforts in the first half but, they failed to get their efforts on target and if they did it was straight at Burnley keeper, Nick Pope. In the second half it was much the same with Gross the only player to make Pope dive down low to his right to save his effort.

Duffy and Ryan to thank for the point

Both Duffy and Ryan played a big part in the draw against Burnley. Duffy made a goal line clearance in the first half to thwart the home side. He then made a vital block in the second half to again deny Burnley.

Ryan made a couple of crucial saves with one in either half to also help Brighton to hold for another valuable point.

This led to a well-deserved clean sheet for both Duffy and Ryan and boy did they deserve it.

Neither side looked like they would win

Looking at the game throughout, there was not really much for either side to say they deserved a win. It was a very cagey and tight affair with lots of fouls from either side which kept breaking up any momentum any team had. Both sides enjoyed spells of dominance with Burnley's in the first half and Brighton in the first ten minutes of the second half.

However, as a whole there was never really a point where you thought that either team were threatening enough to merit taking all three points so a point was a fair result.