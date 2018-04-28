Huddersfield Town have no plans to purchase Kirklees Stadium outright

Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle has confirmed that the Terriers have no plans to purchase their home ground outright.

It is currently shared on a three way agreement with Kirkless Council, hence the stadium name Kirkless Stadium), and the rugby club Huddersfield Giants.

The local council and the Terriers own 40% each with the Giants owning the remaining 20%. The stadium has a sponsorship deal with Heineken who use their local brewery John Smiths as the sponsor name.

When the stadium opened in 1994, both the football and rugby clubs moved from their respective homes into the new purpose-built stadium.

Speaking to the Huddersfield Town Family Friendly Facebook group Hoyle was asked about plans for the ground. The chairman said: "Of course we would like our own ground but we have to be respectful to the Huddersfield Giants.

"It's their ground as much as ours – they gave up their old one in Fartown like we did with Leeds Road. At the moment we don't want the Giants to move out – it's as much the Giants' home as ours"

The agreement between the parties do have issues which need to be ironed out, but all three seem to get along well enough, Hoyle said: "We need to make sure the collaboration agreement which ties the football club, the rugby club and the council together is fairer and reflective of what we bring to the party. But it's never going to be tidy and it's about working together."

Seating Capacity

The chairman was asked about the possibility of the stadium capacity being increased, now that the demand for match day tickets has increased due to the success in the Premier League.

Replying to the question on increasing the seating, Hoyle said: "To be honest the stadium has been too big for 20 years plus - this is the first year that it has probably been too small. At the moment it's ideal for us."

So although there are no plans to buy or increase the capacity of the John Smith Stadium, the Chairman did hint at a masterplan to redevelop the training ground at Canalside should the terriers secure top-flight football for another season.