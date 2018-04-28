Huddersfield Town vs Everton: Terriers look for three critical points against Toffees

Huddersfield Town travel to Goodison Park to face Everton with the Terriers knowing a win would take them to 38 points for the season, all but securing their top-flight status for next term.

The Toffees have no such worries as they are mathematically safe for next season, but are aiming for a top half finish as they currently sit eighth on 45 points.

Toffees in excellent form since Allardyce appointment

Since taking over for Ronald Koeman, Allardyce has led Everton to 30 points in his 21 games in the Toffees' dugout. Coincidentally, his first game in charge was a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield at home. In a seven-game unbeaten run to start his tenure, the Merseyside club kept five clean sheets.

In picking up the sixth most points in the league in Allardyce's 21-game stretch, his side have not performed well on the road, picking up only nine points out of a possible 30. Their most recent away outing was a 1-1 draw at Swansea City. They clinched their Premier League status last week with a 1-0 home triumph over Newcastle United.

Terriers look to continue good home form

Success at John Smith's Stadium was always going to be a key for David Wagner's men and they are looking to stretch their unbeaten run to four. Tom Ince's last-gasp winner against Watford gave Huddersfield a vital 1-0 win and put them in position to all but assure top-flight football will be played in Yorkshire next season.

For the season, the Terriers have posted six wins, five losses and five draws at the John Smith's Stadium. They will return home on the final day of the season to face Arsenal in manager Arsene Wenger's last game as Gunners boss.

Huddersfield have not lost at home to Everton since 1953.

Team news

The only new player added to the injury list is Ince, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Otherwise, Elias Kachunga (ankle), Danny Williams (ankle), Michael Hefele (knee) continue to miss out as they rehab their long-term injuries.

Everton are waiting on the fitness of Leighton Baines, Morgan Schneiderlin and Dominic Calvert-Lewin ahead of Saturday's contest.



Baines suffered a cut to the head against Newcastle United on Monday night, while Schneiderlin went off just after half-time against the Magpies with a dead leg. Calvert-Lewin is doubtful with a minor back injury.

Allardyce revealed that Gylfi Sigurdsson has resumed light training but the Icelander is still unavailable for first-team action. James McCarthy (broken leg) and Eliaquim Mangala (knee) are long-term absentees for the Blues.