Premier League survival would mean everything says Alex Pritchard

Alex Pritchard spoke to the media ahead of the big game against Everton at home on Saturday.

The Huddersfield Town attacking midfielder was asked about the atmosphere inside the ground against Watford, and his thoughts on what it would be like against the Toffeemen.

Pritchard said: "The atmosphere was special against Watford FC. We need the same noise and atmosphere against Everton to create something more special. Everton will bring something different but we have to match them, outrun them and get the three points."

The 24-year-old then went on to talk about his role within the team and what he has gained since joining the Terriers.

The midfielder admitted that he only worries about what is in front of him rather than what goes on behind, stating: "When I get the ball my job is to create, I’m always trying to find Steve (Mounie) I don’t have to worry about what’s behind me because I have Aaron Mooy and (Jonathan) Hoggy behind me."

Pritchard was asked about how he had been doing since becoming a terrier and the Englishman replied: "My defensive work has come on a lot since I’ve been here."

"It'll be history for the club"

Pritchard went on to talk about staying in the Premier League, if Huddersfield manage this feat it would be another unexpected ending to the season for the Terriers, as all the pundits have predicted from the start of the season that Town would be relegated.

The midfielder advised that it would be amazing for the club and the fans, adding: "It’ll be history for the Club and amazing for everyone in the dressing room to stay up."

Speaking about what it would mean directly for him the 24 year old said "To stay in the Premier League would mean everything to me."

Discussing on what they have to do during the run-in to try and make the dream a reality during the final four games of the season, Pritchard said that the team know what they have to do, telling the media: "We know what we have to do, we have to be fearless" and called on the fans to keep the atmosphere as it was at Watford, knowing that the 12th man is crucial to helping the Terriers over the line.