David Wagner: "We want to get this over the line"

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner spoke to the assembled press ahead of the Terriers' penultimate home game.

With only four games remaining and the Terriers sitting six points above the relegation zone but not yet mathmatically safe from the drop, the game at the John Smith Stadium against Everton looks to be the last big chance to come away with all three points.

Talking about the team availabilty, Wagner stated "We’re missing the three long-term injuries plus Tom Ince, he has some hamstring problems. With him we speak more about days than weeks." Ince missing is a blow, as the instrumental goal scorer against Watford the forward has been critisized by some for the lack of goals scored. The extra time winner against Watford edged the Terriers closer to safety and Ince will certainly be missed against Everton.

"We are ready"

Wagner was asked about the team, if they were showing any signs of nervousness and what the result against Watford meant. The German replied "It was a great and absolutely fantastic result against Watford FC but the job is not done. We’ve used the extra time ahead of this weekend’s game smartly and now we would like to show that we are ready. We’ve played games like this with a similar feeling; Bournemouth at home, West Brom away or Watford. We have players who have the experience of playing games in these situations; this is why I have no signs of them starting to get nervous."

Moving forward to what has been happening over the Terriers mini break, as they have not played a Premier League match since 14th April, the coach stated that "The players look totally focused, we’ve had a good level in training and we’ve got good momentum in terms of results. The players have played in games where they’ve had to collect something and tomorrow they have another opportunity We want to get this over the line."

Wagner talked about the support the team have received recently, and how much it means to them to have the backing of the fans. Adding in "I have no doubt that fans will come in their numbers. Against Everton we will have to make the hard yards and for the players to do that they will need the support from the stands. Everyone knows what a great opportunity this is for us."