David Wagner: "We want to get this over the line"

Huddersfield Town 0-2 Everton: Player ratings as Terriers slump further into relegation trouble

Huddersfield Town suffered another disappointing home result, this time to the hands of Everton. Here are the player ratings for David Wagner's side.

Huddersfield Town are now just three points above the drop zone. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

David Wagner's Huddersfield Town side may have their noses just above the relegation zone, although with a lot of the sides around them winning, their chances of survival hit a huge blow today.

But how did the Terriers perform as individuals today?

Defence

Jonas Lossl (6) - Made a good save to keep out Seamus Coleman, although will be disappointed to be beaten from distance twice. 

Florent Hadergjonaj (6) - Was a threat for the home side going forward, however, didn't manage to do anything standout. Also struggled to deal with the pace of Theo Walcott

Mathias Jorgensen (6) - Dealt with any aerial threat from the visitors all afternoon, although like Hadergjonaj, struggled to deal with Walcott, particularly on the goal the Toffee's opener.

Christopher Schindler (7) - Huddersfield's Man of the Match. Dealt with the Everton threat very well all afternoon, and will be disappointed to have conceded twice. 

Terrence Kongolo (6) - Was a threat down to left flank on a few occasions and did well to keep Nikola Vlasic quiet for the majority of the game.

Midfield 

Jonathan Hogg (7) - Battled well in the middle of the park and limited the amount of pressure on the Terriers backline. Was subbed off for Scott Malone with the score at 1-0.

Aaron Mooy (6) - Struggled to create may clearcut chances against an organised back line. Not the New Zealanders best performance, however, did pick some good passes throughout the game.

Collin Quaner (5) - Got the ball caught up in his feet on multiple occasions and struggled to create many chances at all - not one of Quaner's better showings.

Alex Pritchard (6) - Had a great chance to put Town level in the second half, although did look lively throughout, causing problems for the Evertonians on more than one occasion.

Rajiv van La Parra (5) - Sloppy play cost Wagner's side Cenk Tosun's goal, although the Dutchman did look threatening when linking up with Kongolo from time to time.

Forward

Steve Mounie (6) - Frustrating afternoon for Huddersfield's target man, limited to scraps against an organised Sam Allardyce defence. 

Substitutes

Philip Billing (6) - Only really caused problems with his long-throw ability, although did have limited time to make much of an impact.

Scott Malone (6) - Brought on as a more creative option with just under half an hour to play, although like others, struggled to make an impact on a frustrating day for the Yorkshire club.

Laurent Depoitre did feature towards the end of the game as a target man for Wagner's side, however, didn't feature long enough to be able to be given an accurate rating.