Huddersfield Town 0-2 Everton: Player ratings as Terriers slump further into relegation trouble

David Wagner's Huddersfield Town side may have their noses just above the relegation zone, although with a lot of the sides around them winning, their chances of survival hit a huge blow today.

But how did the Terriers perform as individuals today?

Defence

Jonas Lossl (6) - Made a good save to keep out Seamus Coleman, although will be disappointed to be beaten from distance twice.

Florent Hadergjonaj (6) - Was a threat for the home side going forward, however, didn't manage to do anything standout. Also struggled to deal with the pace of Theo Walcott.

Mathias Jorgensen (6) - Dealt with any aerial threat from the visitors all afternoon, although like Hadergjonaj, struggled to deal with Walcott, particularly on the goal the Toffee's opener.

Christopher Schindler (7) - Huddersfield's Man of the Match. Dealt with the Everton threat very well all afternoon, and will be disappointed to have conceded twice.

Terrence Kongolo (6) - Was a threat down to left flank on a few occasions and did well to keep Nikola Vlasic quiet for the majority of the game.

Midfield

Jonathan Hogg (7) - Battled well in the middle of the park and limited the amount of pressure on the Terriers backline. Was subbed off for Scott Malone with the score at 1-0.

Aaron Mooy (6) - Struggled to create may clearcut chances against an organised back line. Not the New Zealanders best performance, however, did pick some good passes throughout the game.

Collin Quaner (5) - Got the ball caught up in his feet on multiple occasions and struggled to create many chances at all - not one of Quaner's better showings.

Alex Pritchard (6) - Had a great chance to put Town level in the second half, although did look lively throughout, causing problems for the Evertonians on more than one occasion.

Rajiv van La Parra (5) - Sloppy play cost Wagner's side Cenk Tosun's goal, although the Dutchman did look threatening when linking up with Kongolo from time to time.

Forward

Steve Mounie (6) - Frustrating afternoon for Huddersfield's target man, limited to scraps against an organised Sam Allardyce defence.

Substitutes

Philip Billing (6) - Only really caused problems with his long-throw ability, although did have limited time to make much of an impact.

Scott Malone (6) - Brought on as a more creative option with just under half an hour to play, although like others, struggled to make an impact on a frustrating day for the Yorkshire club.

Laurent Depoitre did feature towards the end of the game as a target man for Wagner's side, however, didn't feature long enough to be able to be given an accurate rating.