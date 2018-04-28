Newcastle vs West Brom Team News: Benítez makes one change as unchanged Baggies look to battle imminent drop

Rafael Benítez welcomes Dwight Gayle back into his Newcastle United starting XI, as an unchanged West Bromwich Albion look to hold off their relegation for at least another week ahead of their clash at St James' Park (3:00pm kick-off).

The Magpies have been in fine form for the last few weeks all but securing their safety and fighting to break into the top-half, having won four matches on the spin before the 1-0 defeat to Everton.

Benítez has made one change from that defeat on Merseyside, with Gayle looking for his first goal since February as he replaces Janaury signing Islam Slimani who has struggled for fitness and form since arriving on Tyneside.

Newcastle will be without midfielders Christian Atsu and Mikel Merino, with Atsu missing Monday night's trip with a knee problem and Merino has joined him on the sidelines with a similar, but minor, injury.

Many West Brom fans have been inclined to second-tier football for some time now, but since Darren Moore's temporary takeover the Baggies have found some form to at least go down with some fight.

They remain undefeated in their last three matches which has included a win at Old Trafford and a draw with Liverpool last weekend, which means Moore has named an unchanged side knowing that anything but a win today will relegate West Brom to the Championship for the first time since the 2009-10 campaign.

The clash in the North East could also see a rare run out for on-loan striker Daniel Sturridge, who has failed to make a first-team appearance since February due to injury.

Newcastle United starting XI: ​Dubravka, Yedlin, Lejeune, Dummett, Ritchie, Diame, Shelvey, Kenedy, Perez, Gayle.

West Bromwich Albion starting XI: Foster, Nyom, Dawson, Hegazi, Gibbs, Phillips, Livermore, McClean, Brunt, Rodriguez, Rondon.

Newcastle United substitutes: ​ Darlow, Clark, Manquillo, Hayden, Murphy, Joselu.

West Bromwich Albion substitutes:Myhill, Evans, Yacob, Krychowiak, Burke, Robson-Kanu, Sturridge.