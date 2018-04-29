David Wagner aiming to take points off the top teams during end of season survival push

With defeat at home to Everton, Huddersfield Town's final three games of their first Premier League season couldn't give them a much tougher run in.

The Terriers would have pointed to game against Sam Allardyce's side as their best chance to secure three points before a crucial run-in but fell victim to a 2-0 defeat.

With games away to Manchester City, Chelsea before finishing at home to Arsenal, these matches against top-six opponents will prove crucial and very hard for the Terriers to extract points from.

Head Coach David Wagner, however, is going to attempt another season in the top flight for Huddersfield Town and points will be needed from the final few games

The Terriers cannot rely on the results of the teams around them to go in their favour, so they have to attempt the difficult task of taking one or even three points from the top teams.

Wagner said after the defeat to the Toffees: "A lot of opponents this season have stolen points against the top six, this is what we’ll try to do."

The German would have watched on as earlier in the day Stoke City drew against Liverpool, giving their relegation rivals a vital point.

Fellow strugglers West Ham got a point from Chelsea whilst only last week , Newcastle United took all three points from Arsenal - whilst it won't be easy for Wagner's men, points can be picked up in those games.

Embed from Getty Images

Terrier Spirit

Wagner went on to add: "If we want to collect points we have to show the effort, attitude and spirit that the players have shown today."

The German was once again referring to is what has been nicknamed 'The Terrier Spirit,' the little dogs in the big dogs' domain, fighting for survival and points.

The support of the fans is also crucial in this and again the Head Coach commented on the atmosphere inside the John Smith Stadium, where the fans try to get the players over the line every game and continue to make noise throughout the whole match, win lose or draw.

Speaking specifically on this Wagner stated: “I think the support in the stadium was incredible.

"I think we played well in the first half, we showed the effort, attitude, aggression and spirit."

The Terriers first chance to steal points will come against Manchester City, who are already the champions, so may ease back which could give Huddersfield the opportunity.

Most likely, will be the last game of the season against Arsenal, whose away form has not been the best of late, however, this game will also be Arsene Wegner's last Premier League game in charge, and his players may want to send him off with a win.